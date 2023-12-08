Texan arrested in March fatal hit and run in southwest Arkansas

The Arkansas State Police on Thursday arrested a Texan who faces charges in a March hit-and-run in Lafayette County that killed a pedestrian, a news release from the agency states.

Brandon Lane, 50, of Texarkana, Texas, is charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving serious injury or death in connection to the March 9 killing of Joseph Miller, 85, of Springhill, La., the release states.

Miller was visiting family in Arkansas when he was struck and killed by a driver who fled the scene. Earlier this year, state police put out information about the type of vehicle involved in the collision, and a tip provided to investigators led to Lane's arrest, the release states.

Lane was booked into the Lafayette County jail, the release states.