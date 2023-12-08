The nation in brief: Senator’s son charged in deputy’s death

Senator’s son charged in deputy’s death

The 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., was charged Thursday with manslaughter and fleeing an officer after a police pursuit ended in a crash that killed a North Dakota sheriff’s deputy who was laying down a tire deflation device, according to online court records.

Ian Cramer is scheduled to make his initial court appearance today. Online records show he was charged with felony counts of manslaughter, fleeing a police officer and reckless endangerment, as well as a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license.

Cramer, of Bismarck, was driven by his mother to a hospital about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday over concerns about his mental health, Bismarck police said. When she got out of the SUV, Cramer took the wheel and drove through a door to get out of the enclosed ambulance bay at the hospital’s emergency department.

Over an hour later, a deputy in neighboring Mercer County spotted Cramer and the Chevrolet Tahoe in Hazen, a community about 70 miles northwest of Bismarck. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said in a news release that a chase began after Cramer and the Tahoe were spotted in Hazen.

Charging documents allege Cramer was traveling in excess of 100 mph. His two driver’s side tires were reportedly flattened by a Beulah police officer’s tire deflation device on the highway. Beulah Police Chief Frank Senn and Deputy Paul Martin, 53, took cover behind their patrol cars after more tire deflation devices were deployed, court documents said.

Cramer swerved on the highway and collided head-on with the patrol vehicle, pushing it “directly into Martin’s person and launching him for about 100 feet,” according to charging documents. Martin was killed in the crash.

U.S. asserts power to seize drug patents

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is putting pharmaceutical companies on notice, warning them that if the price of certain drugs is too high, the government might cancel their patent protection and allow rivals to make their own versions.

Under a plan announced Thursday, the government would consider overriding the patents for high-priced drugs that have been developed with the help of taxpayer money and letting competitors make them in hopes of driving down the cost.

In a 15-second video released to YouTube on Wednesday night, President Joe Biden promised the move would lower prices.

“Today, we’re taking a very important step toward ending price gouging so you don’t have to pay more for the medicine you need,” he said.

White House officials would not name drugs that might potentially be targeted. The government would consider seizing a patent if a drug is only available to a “narrow set of consumers,” according to the proposal that will be open to public comment for 60 days. Drugmakers are likely to challenge the plan in court if it is enacted.

14-year-old charged in Florida killing

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 20-year-old during a Halloween weekend mass shooting that left two people dead and 16 injured in the Tampa, Fla., neighborhood of Ybor City, officials said.

“This defendant is a perfect example of why we must take a strong stance against juvenile gun violence in our community,” Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez said during a Wednesday night news conference announcing the charges.

The teen is also charged with attempted aggravated battery and attempted murder in connection with the shooting, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said. He said bullets and shell casings connected the teen to the 20-year-old victim, Harrison Boonstoppel.

The shooting happened after an argument broke out between two groups in the early morning hours of Oct. 29 as people were celebrating Halloween in one of Tampa’s entertainment districts.

9 tax charges added for Hunter Biden

WASHINGTON — Hunter Biden was indicted on nine tax charges in California on Thursday as a special counsel investigation into the business dealings of the president’s son intensifies against the backdrop of the looming 2024 election.

The new charges — three felonies and six misdemeanors — come in addition to federal firearms charges in Delaware alleging Hunter Biden broke a law against drug users having guns in 2018.

Hunter Biden “spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills,” special counsel David Weiss said in a statement. The charges are focused on at least $1.4 million in taxes he owed between 2016 and 2019, a period where he has acknowledged struggling with addiction.

If convicted, Hunter Biden could face up to 17 years in prison. The special counsel probe remains open, Weiss said.

Hunter Biden had been previously expected to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. Defense attorneys have signaled they plan to fight any new charges, though they did not immediately return messages seeking comment Thursday.

The White House also declined to comment on Thursday’s indictment, referring questions to the Justice Department or Hunter Biden’s personal representatives.