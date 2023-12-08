TOOLS & TOYS: Bamboozle Composter and Brut Bar and Prep Faucet





Bamboozle Composter

What's to love: Composting kitchen waste is good for the environment. A container that holds organic matter until there's time to take it out to the garden or compost bin makes it easier. Bamboozle makes a stylish compost container that also looks good sitting on the kitchen counter.

What does it do: The bin, which comes in an array of colors, has a bamboo handle for easy carrying and a lid that filters odors. The bin, according to the company's website, is made of a mix of 70% bamboo fiber, 15% melamine and 15% cornstarch, reducing the use of plastic. It is BPA free and dishwasher safe. The composter sells for $40 and a set of six hemp filters for the lid sells for $15. Visit bamboozlehome.com for more information.

Brut Bar/Prep Faucet

What's to love: The hand-forged faucet with an elbow spout is part of the Brut collection, but made for smaller sinks. The collection by Sonoma Forge adds a rustic and industrial vibe to a kitchen.

What does it do: The single-hole faucet has a swivel elbow spout design for directing water over a wider area. The side-lever handle allows the faucet to fit in tight spaces, such as a bar or prep area. The faucets, made in the USA, are available in five finishes: Rustic Nickel, Rustic Copper, Oil-Rubbed Bronze, Satin Nickel and Matte Black. For more information and pricing visit sonomaforge.com.



