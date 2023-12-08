Transfer RB, Little Rock native receives offer from Hogs

Tennessee-Martin running back and Little Rock native Samuel Franklin received an offer from Arkansas on Friday.

He rushed 223 times for 1,386 yards and 11 touchdowns this season as a redshirt sophomore. He also had 14 catches for 117 yards and 1 touchdown, and was named first-team Big South-OVC Football Association.

More from WholeHogSports: Tracking movement and returnees for Arkansas football

He is a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, which is given each year to the most outstanding offensive player in FCS football.

Franklin, 5-10 and 200 pounds, was a standout at Little Rock Central prior to attending UT-Martin. He had 2,229 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns, and 521 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns as a Tiger.

He was named Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year after rushing for 676 yards and 8 touchdowns on 84 carries. He also earned first team Freshman All-America honors from Phil Steele.

Franklin reports other offers from South Carolina, Southern Cal, Indiana, Memphis, Texas Tech and Oklahoma.