Trump appeals immunity denial

WASHINGTON -- Former President Donald Trump is appealing a ruling that found he is not immune from criminal prosecution as he runs out of opportunities to delay or even derail an upcoming trial on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Lawyers for the 2024 Republican presidential primary front-runner filed a notice of appeal Thursday indicating that they will challenge U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan's decision rejecting Trump's bid to dismiss the case headed to trial in Washington, D.C., in March.

The one-page filing, the first step in a process that could potentially reach the Supreme Court in the months ahead, was accompanied by a request from the Trump team to freeze deadlines in the case while the appeals court considers the matter.

"The filing of President Trump's notice of appeal has deprived this Court of jurisdiction over this case in its entirety pending resolution of the appeal," Trump's lawyers wrote. "Therefore, a stay of all further proceedings is mandatory and automatic."

In a separate statement, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said one of Trump's "most sacred obligations and responsibilities as President was to ensure that the election process was conducted in a way that complied with the law, including investigating and challenging election fraud and irregularities."

He added that Trump "has absolute immunity from prosecution, and litigation, for carrying out his sworn and solemn duties as President."

The appeal had been expected given that Trump's lawyers had earlier signaled their plans to pursue all the way to the Supreme Court, if necessary, what they say is a legally untested question of a former president's immunity from prosecution. It's part of a broader strategy by him and his lawyers to try to postpone the criminal cases against him until after next year's presidential election, averting trials that could unfold in the heat of the presidential campaign.

The appeals court is expected to schedule dates for written briefs and oral arguments, though it's not clear when those would be.

The argument that Trump is immune from prosecution for actions taken within his role as president has for months been seen as perhaps the most weighty and legally consequential objection to the case made by the Trump lawyers ahead of trial. No former president has ever been prosecuted before, a lack of historical precedent Trump's team has seized on in trying to get the indictment tossed out.

Now that the immunity argument has already been rejected by Chutkan, Trump's best hope at delaying the trial appears to be persuading the D.C. appeals court or ultimately the Supreme Court to pause the case while the higher courts consider his prosecutorial immunity claim.

However, the rejection last week by a three-judge panel of the appeals court of Trump's sweeping claims of immunity in civil cases accusing him of inciting the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, suggests he likely faces an uphill battle. While it's possible the Supreme Court may feel compelled to step in to address an unprecedented legal question, there's also no guarantee the justices will take the case up at this stage.

Though it typically takes months for appeals to wind their way through higher courts, the appeals court and the Supreme Court could quickly resolve the question of immunity if the judges want to, said Jessica Roth, a Cardozo School of Law professor who has been following the case.

"It's a very clean, narrow legal issue, and the issue has been fully briefed by the parties and very well laid out in the opinion so it's not like considerable time is needed," she said. "It's a purely legal question that the courts could expedite and decide quickly."

Trump's lawyers have asserted that he cannot face criminal charges because the actions spelled out in the indictment fell within his duties as president.

But Chutkan said that nothing in the Constitution nor American history justifies cloaking former presidents with immunity from prosecution for actions they took while in office.

"Defendant's four-year service as Commander in Chief did not bestow on him the divine right of kings to evade the criminal accountability that governs his fellow citizens," Chutkan, an appointee of President Barack Obama, wrote in her ruling earlier this month.

While the Supreme Court has held that presidents are immune from civil liability for actions within the scope of their official duties, courts have never before had to grapple with the question of whether that immunity extends to criminal prosecution.

N.Y. FRAUD TRIAL

Trump returned to his civil fraud trial Thursday to spotlight his defense, renewing his complaints that the case is baseless and heaping praise on an accounting professor's testimony that backed him up.

With testimony winding down after more than two months, the Republican 2024 presidential front-runner showed up to watch New York University accounting professor Eli Bartov.

The academic disputed the crux of New York State Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit: that Trump's financial statements were filled with fraudulently inflated asset values for such signature assets as his Trump Tower penthouse and his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

"My main finding is that there is no evidence whatsoever of any accounting fraud," said Bartov, whom Trump's lawyers hired to give expert perspective. Trump's financial statements, he said, "were not materially misstated."

He suggested that anything problematic -- like a huge year-to-year leap in the estimated value of the Trump Tower triplex -- was simply an error.

Even while campaigning to reclaim the presidency and fighting four criminal cases, Trump is devoting a lot of attention to the New York trial. He's been a frustrated onlooker, a confrontational witness and a heated commentator outside the courtroom door.

Earlier in the trial, Trump attended several days and spent one on the witness stand while the state was presenting its case. But Thursday marked his first appearance since the defense began calling its own witnesses. He's due to testify again Monday.

He watched keenly Thursday, pointing out documents to his lawyers and at points slapping the defense table or shaking his head over objections to some of Bartov's testimony. During breaks, Trump lauded the witness and assailed the lawsuit, which is putting his net worth on trial and threatens to disrupt the real estate empire that vaulted him to fame and the White House.

"This is a case that should have never been brought," Trump declared as he left for the day, calling the trial "a witch hunt," "election interference" and "a disgrace to America."

James' lawsuit accuses Trump, his company and top executives including his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. of misleading banks and insurers by giving them financial statements that padded his net worth by billions of dollars.

The statements were provided to help secure deals, including loans at attractive interest rates available to hyperwealthy people. Some loans required updated statements each year.

Trump denies any wrongdoing, and he posits that the statements' numbers actually fell short of his wealth. He has downplayed the documents' importance in dealmaking, saying it was clear that lenders and others should do their own analyses. And he claims the case is a partisan abuse of power by James and Judge Arthur Engoron, both Democrats.

Bartov testified that financial statements are just starting points for lenders, and that the documents' value estimates are inherently subjective opinions. Differences in such opinions don't mean that there's fraud, the professor said.

Information for this article was contributed by Jennifer Peltz, Michael R. Sisak and Joseph Frederick of The Associated Press.