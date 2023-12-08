Two Hogs enter transfer portal while Yurachek’s son commits

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks lost a pair of offensive players and gained one on defense on Thursday during a relatively slow day in the NCAA Transfer Portal for fifth-year Coach Sam Pittman's program.

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver and return specialist Bryce Stephens and redshirt freshman tight end Hunter Talley have reportedly entered the portal. Linebacker Brooks Yurachek, a Fayetteville High product and the son of Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek, announced he was transferring to Arkansas from Wake Forest.

Stephens played sparingly in 2023, logging time in three games late in the year against Mississippi State, Florida International and Auburn without notching an offensive stat.

The 6-foot, 181-pounder from Oklahoma City showed flashes as a redshirt freshman last year. Stephens returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to give the Razorbacks their first lead of the game in a 38-27 win over Missouri State and Coach Bobby Petrino on Sept. 17.

He also caught a 54-yard touchdown pass from Malik Hornsby during Arkansas' 40-17 loss at Mississippi State on Oct. 8. Stephens finished 2022 with nine receptions for 109 yards.

However, he did not break into the receiver rotation this fall and redshirt freshman Isaiah Sategna won the punt return job over him.

Stephens is the 11th known Razorback on scholarship to enter the portal.

Talley, a preferred walk on from Siloam Springs High, earned praise from Pittman midway through the season and wound up making some key blocks down the stretch this fall without registering any catches.

Yurachek signed with Wake Forest after posting a team-high 109 tackles along with 16 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and an interception for the Bulldogs as a senior in 2022. The 6-1, 218-pounder posted on X (formerly Twitter): "Comin home! Thanks Coach Pittman and Coach [Travis] Williams for this opportunity! WPS"