UA men get boost from blocks uptick

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas forward Chandler Lawson sent a message -- and the basketball back in Kyle Filipowski's face -- 21 seconds into the University of Arkansas' game against Duke in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Lawson, who is 6-foot-8 but has a 7-7 wingspan, blocked the 7-foot Filipowski's first shot attempt at the 19:39 mark in the first half of a game the Razorbacks went on to win 80-75.

Arkansas finished with 10 blocked shots, led by Lawson's career-high six.

"To play Duke and have 10 blocks is impressive," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said.

Arkansas has the most blocked shots by a Duke opponent in eight games this season. The second-highest total is eight by Georgia Tech.

The 10 blocked shots are tied for the second-most by the Razorbacks this season. They had 15 in an 86-68 victory over Gardner-Webb and also had 10 in beating Furman 97-83.

Fifteen blocked shots are the most by a Musselman-coached team in nine seasons at Nevada and Arkansas and tied for third on the Razorbacks' all-time list.

Arkansas' top three totals for blocked shots prior to the Gardner-Webb game were 18 against Missouri during the 1995-96 season, 16 against Texas during the 1989-90 season and 15 against South Alabama during the 1991-92 season.

Arkansas (6-3) will try to keep the block party going when it plays No. 19 Oklahoma (8-0) on Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

"We've got to match aggression with aggression," Oklahoma Coach Porter Moser said. "You can't be afraid of it.

"You're going to get your shot blocked. They're going to block our shot.

"You've got to continue to be aggressive and not be passive because they have elite shot blockers. And we know they're coming. But you can't be passive."

Arkansas is tied with Appalachian State for second nationally in blocked shots per game at 7.11. Eastern Kentucky leads the nation with an average of 8.67 blocked shots per game.

The Razorbacks have the top average among teams in high-major conferences and are joined in the top 10 by two other SEC teams. Ole Miss is averaging 6.75 blocks to rank No. 6 and Missouri is No. 7 at 6.66.

"Shot blocking is definitely something big for us with our length and athleticism," Arkansas 6-10 senior Makhi Mitchell said. "And Coach always says we can all have the ability to [get blocks], we've just got to do it.

"I think we've done a good job tracking the ball and helping the man that's in front of the ball out. Also, the guards have been getting blocks."

Nine Razorbacks have blocked shots this season, led by 6-10 sophomore Trevon Brazile with 17.

"He's so long," Musselman said. "He's got great anticipation on the ball. Great anticipation off the ball."

Brazile had 46 blocked shots in 24 games as a freshman at Missouri during the 2021-22 season -- including a career-high six against Illinois -- and 11 in nine games for Arkansas last year before suffering a season-ending knee injury. His high this season is five blocked shots against Gardner-Webb.

"We see it every day in practice when you try to shoot it over him," Arkansas senior guard Khalif Battle said of Brazile's shot-blocking ability. "He can get to it because he's 6-10, has extremely long arms, and shows up to the gym.

"At any given time, he can get it up in the air. He's just a different animal on the athlete side alone, not even talking about his skill. His skill is out of this world. As an athlete, he's out of this world as well."

Brazile sprained his left ankle against Furman on Monday night and is listed as day-to-day for the Oklahoma game.

Lawson, a fifth-year senior from Memphis, has 16 blocked shots and Mitchell has 8 after having a team-high 49 last season.

"I try to block a lot of shots, try to protect my paint," Lawson said on the Razorback Sports Network after the Furman game. "It's like this is my home and I've got to defend it."

The blocked shots have helped Arkansas hold opponents to 41.6% field goal shooting, including 35.8% by Duke, 34.7% by Gardner Webb and 38.4% by Furman.

Arkansas ranks No. 5 nationally in its rate of blocking two-point field goal attempts, according to Kenpom.com, at 17.7%. Opponents are shooting 67.7% at the rim, but 28.3% on other attempts in the lane according to CBB Analytics.

The Razorbacks are on pace to block their most shots in Musselman's five seasons. They averaged 3.9 blocked shots in 2019-20, 4.9 in 2020-21, 4.1 in 2021-22 and 5.0 in 2022-23.

With an NCAA rule change approved last summer to make taking charges much more difficult, Musselman said Arkansas has put a strong emphasis on blocking shots.

Under the new rule, for a defensive player to draw a change, he must be in a stationary position at the time an offensive player plants a foot to go airborne.

If the defensive player gets in position after the offensive player plants a foot to launch towards the basket, officials have been instructed to call a block if there is contact.

"Our goal is to try to reduce the number of charges that are called," said Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes, chairman of the rules committee. "We want to give more time to the offensive player to adjust to defensive player movement and reduce the hard collisions that are taking place."

Curtis Shaw, the Big 12 coordinator of officials, told reporters before the season that in watching replays of 100 charges called last season, 96 would be blocking fouls under the new rule.

"It's almost impossible to take a legal charge anymore," Shaw said at Big 12 media days. "Not impossible, but almost."

Musselman said the Razorbacks had no choice but to change their approach on interior defense.

"If you're not going to be a high take-a-charge team, you better be able to alter shots," Musselman said. "You better block shots and have great verticality."

Arkansas 6-6 senior Jeremiah Davenport, a transfer from Cincinnati, has 6 blocked shots; 6-11 freshman Baye Fall and 6-7 senior Denijay Harris, a transfer from Southern Mississippi, each have 5; and 6-2 freshman Layden Blocker has 4, including 3 against Furman.

"Not only the obvious guys are altering shots," Musselman said of guards contributing. "Davenport has had some good blocks, and certainly Layden.

"We do work on it. Rear-view mirror contests become very important for us. It is something we drill.

"It is something that against Oklahoma we have to be good at. Their guards, for the most part, keep their dribble alive longer than other guards that we play.

"We've got to protect the rim like our interior people are, and then our guards are going to have to continue to pursue the ball in pick-and-roll situations for sure."





BLOCK PARTY

Arkansas is tied for second nationally in blocked shots per game this season and on pace for its highest average in Eric Musselman’s five seasons as coach. Here are the top 10 teams nationally:

Rank Team BPG

1 Eastern Kentucky 8.67

Tie 2 Arkansas 7.11

Tie 2 Appalachian State 7.11

4 Bryant 7.10

5 Western Illinois 6.80

6 Ole Miss 6.75

7 Missouri 6.66

8 Washington State 6.63

9 Providence 6.56

10 Illinois-Chicago 6.25

SOURCE NCAA.com



