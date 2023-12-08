UA women put up 100 points in win

FAYETTEVILLE -- After what he described as a few "flat moments" in practice following a 15-point loss to No. 2 UCLA, Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors was wary of how his team would perform against Louisiana Tech.

Arkansas quickly removed those doubts Thursday night at Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks took a 10-0 lead in the blink of an eye and rolled to a 100-60 victory over the Lady Techsters. It was second win this calendar year for Arkansas over Louisiana Tech.

The Razorbacks defeated the Lady Techsters 69-47 in March during the first round of the WNIT.

Neighbors applauded his three returning starters from last season -- Makayla Daniels, Samara Spencer and Saylor Poffenbarger -- for making certain the team did not allow a letdown.

"I give Mak, Sam, and Saylor that credit," Neighbors said. "They got the team together. We had a couple of flat moments in practice. That's why I was concerned. There wasn't a lot of juice in practice. And that's understandable coming off the four-game stretch that we had been on that had been really, really tough."

The victory came in wake of a stretch of games against Wisconsin, Marquette, Florida State and UCLA for Arkansas (8-2). The latter three opponents are ranked in the top 20 of this week's AP Top 25.

"We don't want to be that team that only plays to a certain standard based on what your opponent is ranked or something," Neighbors said. "I also don't try to fool our kids....I try to be as honest with them as I can. I knew that there was a potential for a letdown, but those three had them ready to go at practice."

The Lady Techsters (2-7) fell behind 10-0 2 minutes into the game and were forced to call a timeout. Arkansas' early onslaught set the tone for the game's remainder.

"I feel like it's all about your approach," said Poffenbarger, who had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. "You can lose by 15 and come in and sulk about it. I think that in practice, we had a big emphasis of using it as a learning experience and using it as a positive to the season. I think our response showed everything and showed we are mature team."

Spencer drove the length of the court and making a deep buzzer-beating three to put Arkansas up 27-12 at the end of the first. Spencer was recognized before the game for reaching the program's 1,000-point club.

Spencer impacted the game in multiple ways with 20 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists in 29 minutes. Daniels also filled the stat sheet with 12 points on 3 of 4 shooting with 7 assists and 6 rebounds.

"Mak and Sam are unbelievable good rebounders," Neighbors said. "You had three [players] that if [their stats were] extrapolated out to 40 minutes, it's probably triple doubles. Saylor had 5 steals, Mak and Sam have 6 and 7 assists, and [a high number of] rebounds."

Daniels, who is in her fifth season, set the Arkansas record for games played with 132.

Freshman guard Taliah Scott came alive in the second quarter with 11 points. Scott made a pull-up three well beyond the arc with 8 seconds left in the half to give Arkansas a 51-24 lead at halftime.

Scott finished with a game-high 29 points on an efficient 12 of 16 -- including 5 of 8 from three-point range -- night from the floor. It was her seventh performance of at least 20 points.

"Taliah puts in a lot of work to do what she does," Poffenbarger said. "When she does it in practice, it's like nothing else. ... You wouldn't want to play against her, so we're lucky to have her."

The second half featured extended playing time for the Razorbacks' bench, which was cleared when Bea Franklin entered with 5:13 left to play. Franklin, who was SEC midfielder of the year for Arkansas' soccer team, joined the basketball team last week.

The Razorbacks played all 11 players available. Guards Loren Lindsey and Maryn Archer were not available.

Freshman Jenna Lawrence recorded a season-high 10 points off the bench and made the layup to give Arkansas 100 points. The Farmington High School graduate said the moment she saw her first career three-pointer go in she was relieved.

"It was good to get the experience tonight," Lawrence said. "Whenever I [played in] earlier games, I was kind of timid...like scared to shoot and scared to miss. But tonight, once that first three went down, I kind of got in the groove and was myself again. It was really good experience for me."

Arkansas shot 14 of 28 (50%) from three-point range. Scott led the team with 5 three-pointers, Spencer had 3, Carly Keats and Poffenbarger had 2 apiece, and Daniels and Lawrence each made 1.

Louisiana Tech had trouble with Arkansas' full-court press and committed 18 turnovers. The Lady Techsters were held to 25 of 69 (36.2%) shooting from the floor and 3 of 20 (15%) from three-point range.

Robyn Lee led Louisiana Tech with 15 points to go along with 5 rebounds and 2 assists. Salma Bates added 11 points.

Arkansas is scheduled to host Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 1 p.m. Sunday. The game will be televised by SEC Network.