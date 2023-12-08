Uncontrolled variable

HOT SPRINGS -- Charles Cella speaks again for Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, proving some things never change at the horseyard on Central Avenue.

Two days before the 119th racing season begins at the track, another member of the St. Louis family associated with Oaklawn since its inception in 1904 gave local businessmen a heads-up report about the operation. He bears the same name as his late grandfather, the track president for nearly 50 years.

Meanwhile, Charles' father, Louis, beginning his sixth year as track president, kept his fingers crossed that weather for opening weekend would defy expectations.

The truck's third December opening might be as chancy as betting on a maiden against winners. Forecasts call for severe weather to engulf the state tonight and extend through Saturday. Oaklawn scheduled 10-race cards both days, carding the most races opening day since 2003 after running nine races on such days since 1956.

Three stakes (two on Saturday) carry $150,000 purses, the track minimum for all black-type events. Allowance races have been bumped to $140,000 in some cases; even Arkansas-bred maidens, which another Charles Cella once despaired of running at the track, vie for six figures ($115.000 in one race today).

This is happening, of course, because the Oaklawn that Louis Cella inherited from his father is no more. Even the name -- Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort -- is different.

Charles J. Cella's grandson addressed the Hot Springs National Park Rotary Club in the track's events center. The same facility will host the Broyles Award ceremony, honoring the top assistant coach in college football, in 2024 under an agreement with event founder David Bazzel.

Bazzel, a former University of Arkansas linebacker who is originally from Florida, appears in TV commercials for sports betting at Oaklawn, yet another revenue stream of recent vintage.

When Oaklawn went under siege from neighboring gambling centers (horses in Oklahoma, slot machines in Mississippi) in the late 1980s, Charles J. Cella declared he would shutter the track before turning it into a casino. As he did with race-day medication and exotic wagering among other things, the track president softened his stance and Oaklawn stayed open.

Hot Springs native Eric Jackson, then general manager, put his Hendrix College degree to work and, with some like-minded associates, came up with Instant Racing, based on the outcome of historical races. This boosted spirits (and bottom lines) at Oaklawn and Southland Greyhound Park, though the dogs no longer run in West Memphis and Southland is a full-fledged casino with an on-site hotel.

Despite a shaky mandate from voters in the two counties affected (Garland and Crittenden), Oaklawn in time expanded its casino menu, remodeling the south end of the grandstand to house the machines.

Shortly after succeeding his father, Louis Cella announced plans for another expansion, this including a hotel, events center and spa. Oaklawn now draws big-time entertainers in the manner of the downtown Hot Springs casinos of another day. A tribute to Elton John kicks off the 2024 season of stars.

For the 2021-22 season, Cella tweaked tradition once more with the first December opening at the track after pleading with horsemen to "stay until May" in a longer meeting.

More change is coming with the first March running of the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby for a track-record $1.5 million purse. The meeting's last day coincides with the 150th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

By 12:30 p.m. today, post time for the first race, Oaklawn, like a late Little Rock turf writer pictured the scene, will look and smell like a racetrack. Matt Dinerman, a tender 31 but with good West Coast references, will call them around the track.

Hopefully under sunny skies, although Arkansas weather is one variable over which even a Cella at Oaklawn has no control.