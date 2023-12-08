Washington County planners OK Wedington Dollar General store project

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County planners on Thursday approved plans for the Wedington Dollar General store at 13515 W. Highway 16 near Fayetteville.

The 12,480-square-foot store is proposed for about 3 acres of land that currently has no zoning so it did not require a conditional use permit, according to Sam Ata, the county's planning director. Ata said there were a few areas that were left without a zoning designation when the county adopted its zoning ordinance. The site plan would include 40 parking spaces.

The property is in the Fayetteville planning area. The proposed location is on the south side of Wedington Drive about ¼ mile from Elkhorn Springs Road, which is also Washington County Road 659.

The Board also approved a conditional use permit for a proposed recreational vehicle park on U.S. 412 near Blue Springs Village Road.

The County's Planning Board approved plans for the White River RV park submitted by Jonathan McJunkins for 4.8 acres of land at 18664 Saddle Shop Lane, which is also Washington County Road 383.

According to information provided to the Planning Department, the proposal will provide 27 40-foot by 80-foot RV spaces for lease. There will be a total of two employees, and the hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The project will use three acres of the site and the applicant will be required erect a fence around the septic field and green spaces.

Robert Rhoads, an attorney representing several neighbors, reminded the Board that a previous request for a "tiny homes" development was denied and that this development generated the same concerns over compatibility and the risk to the nearby Beaver Lake.

The Board reviewed three other permits for businesses wanting to operate in unincorporated areas of the county.

A conditional use permit for H & H Concrete Services was approved by the Board. The project is located on about ½ acre of land at 17071 E. Highway 412 near Springdale.

According to information from the Planning Department, the business would provide small-batch concrete rental trailers that mix on the way to the job for home-owners and small businesses. The location would also provide other small rental equipment and supplies for purchase to complete the jobs. The business will be operated by two employees. Hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

A request to renew a previous CUP application for a wireless communications tower that had expired was approved by the Planning Board. The permit expired because no work was done on the project within 18 months of it being approved in 2019.

The project would see construction of a new 190-foot telecommunications tower and compound for AT&T Mobility on property at 16717 West Munyon Road, which is also Washington County Road 433, near Canehill. The parcel is owned by the Hale Family Trust and is approximately 105 acres in size. The project is in an area about 80 acres in size but only 0.13 acres will be used for the project. The project is located on the western side of West Munyon Road WC 433, approximately ½ mile from West Highway 45.

The proposed wireless communications facility will include a 190-foot self-supported tower with base station equipment within the leased area. The facility will be in a fenced 75-foot by 75-foot area with a proposed 50 feet access easement accessible via West Munyon Road.

A conditional use permit for CDS Motorsports was approved by the Board.

According to information from the Planning Department, the project is on about 16 acres of land at 16139 E. Black Oak Road, which is also Washington County Road 57, near Fayetteville.

The applicant, Mel Collier, was requesting a permit to run an automobile mechanic shop in a 100-foot by 150-foot structure on the property. According to the Planning Department information, Collier plans to sell used cars, used trailers and racing fuel. There will be two full-time employees and business hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The shop will also be used to service (clean and repair) Collier's delivery vehicle fleet for another business. The shop will have an area for storing and loading fuel but no pumping or dispensing of fuels. The shop will contain an office space and a showroom to conduct business and meet customers. In addition, the shop will have a built-in dynamometer device to measure the torque and rotational speed of an engine or a car's motor.

A parking lot/delivery area will surround the building, making the combined size of the building and parking lot 160 feet by 200 feet, or 0.73 acres. Deliveries are expected to occur two to three times per month, with from five to 10 customer visits expected per week.

Rick Boats, a resident of the area, said he is concerned about the amount of volatile fuel planned to be stored on the site and the possibility of any fuel spilled getting into a nearby creek that eventually flows into Beaver Lake. Boats also said he thinks the noise of testing race car engines will interfere with activities at a nearby church.