Woman gets 6 years for embezzlement

HOT SPRINGS -- A woman who embezzled over $140,000 from her 73-year-old former neighbor who was living in a local long-term care facility was sentenced to five years in prison and one year in jail on Monday.

Charlene Kay Root Davila, 56, of Hot Springs pleaded guilty on Aug. 28 to a felony count of exploiting an endangered or impaired person, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with 10 years suspended.

She also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of Medicaid fraud and was sentenced to the maximum of one year in the Garland County jail.

Davila was arrested by Hot Springs police on March 28 based on a probable cause affidavit prepared by Dane Pedersen, a special agent with the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the Arkansas attorney general's office, and a special prosecutor was later appointed to handle the case.

"Cases like these don't often result in prison time for the perpetrators, which underscores just how brazen and cruel this crime was," Attorney General Tim Griffin said in a statement Tuesday.

"Davila made a calculated effort to secure access to her victim's funds after the victim's husband passed away. The victim has no local family and was left with little support network following her husband's death. Davila, a local tax preparer and neighbor of the victim, forged documents to get power of attorney on the victim's bank accounts and took approximately $150,000 within just a few days of gaining access to the accounts. She also attempted to obtain guardianship over the victim so that the victim's home could be sold with the proceeds going to Davila. The Court noted in its ruling how 'disturbing' this case was and how Davila took advantage of the victim's vulnerabilities."

According to the probable cause affidavit, on June 16, 2022, the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit received a report from the Office of Long Term Care at the state Department of Human Services of a complaint from Stacy Luster, administrator of The Springs of Park Avenue, regarding one of its residents who is "presumed to be an impaired person" under Arkansas law.

Luster reported the female resident had money taken out of her account by her property owners association and her neighbor, identified as Davila, who had obtained a signed power of attorney for the resident on May 13, 2022, and had an open case in circuit court seeking guardianship of her.

The affidavit notes complaints and records were obtained from DHS, Hot Springs police, Ombudsman Charlotte Sudmeyer, the Consumer Protection Division of the state attorney general's office and Adult Protective Services.

They included bank records from Bank of America and Diamond Bank, which indicated Davila made withdrawals from the resident's account totaling $141,000 and transferred the funds to a Bank OZK account.

On Oct. 13, 2022, records were obtained from Bank OZK that indicated multiple ATM withdrawals from the account.

On Jan. 11, Davila was interviewed and admitted to taking the money from the resident's bank account and depositing it in the Bank OZK account.

She stated the funds were used to repair the resident's home and provided a copy of a contract with Natural State Exterior Solutions, a home improvement company.

Davila stated she made cash payments to pay the invoice, a total of $46,780, and provided a detailed list of the repairs and renovations she claimed were made to the resident's property.

On Jan. 13, an employee of Natural State was interviewed and stated she was contacted by Davila, who is the tax preparer for the company, and "created a fake contract and invoice" at Davila's request. She provided investigators with photos of text messages from Davila telling her what to include on the invoice.

That same day, the co-owner of Natural State was interviewed and stated he had not been to the property needing renovations and never provided an estimate to Davila.

He further stated Davila never paid Natural State for any repairs to the resident's property.

He also provided a photo of a text message from Davila warning him Pedersen might contact him and telling him she had asked the employee who created the invoice to tell Pedersen that Davila was making monthly payments toward the total cost of the renovations of the resident's property.