4 meat inspection sites OK’d in ’23

It has taken several years to get the Arkansas Meat Inspection Program up and running, but efforts to expand livestock producers' access to state meat inspection services have accelerated in the last year.

Four meat processing facilities in Arkansas have been approved to offer state meat inspection services in 2023.

"The goal is to expand the state inspection program where we have facilities in all parts of the state that raise livestock," Arkansas Meat Inspection Program Manager Dan Douglas said.

"We want to have facilities available where livestock producers can have a place to have their livestock harvested and processed, to where they can market it locally and the consumers have a choice of locally raised and processed protein products for their families. We want to keep expanding. We have to get our feet on the ground and start slow, but we started with two plants and today we've got four plants, and there are two other plants that have turned in their plans and paperwork and we're just waiting for them to pull the trigger and say go and then we'll be up to six plants. And we have some others that are showing interest."

Arkansas State University's Meat Market in Jonesboro and JACO Meats in Hope became the first facilities in Arkansas licensed under the new state meat inspection program in March, and both facilities started processing meat via the state inspection program on the same day.

A-State's program offers state meat inspection services and also trains students on meat processing, regulations and sanitary processing; JACO Meats is privately owned, offering state meat inspection services and also custom processing, Douglas said.

These two were followed by Ferguson's Packing Company in Atkins and most recently Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge. The university broke ground on a 4,200-square-foot meat processing facility in April 2022 and officially joined the state meat inspection program in November.

Ferguson's Packing Company and Williams Baptist University just started processing under the state meat inspection program this week; Arkansas State University Meat Market's state meat inspection program is also educational and doesn't process as much meat as JACO Meats, which processes meat every week, Douglas said.

About 128,613 pounds of beef, pork and lamb have been processed via the Arkansas Meat Inspection Program to date, and 99% of the meat that was processed was beef, Douglas said.

Mike Wilson has owned Ferguson's Packing Company for roughly 30 years, and though the company only recently started processing under the state's meat inspection program, Wilson said he thought it was important to make it easier for smaller operations in Arkansas to sell their products.

"I just feel like there's a need for people to be able to sell their own meats without having to go through the big packers," Wilson said.

"People can have naturally grown beef and they don't have to worry about preservatives or other things."

Wilson has a farm where he raises cattle and will now be able to butcher and sell his meat products through his own business.

"Usually, I would have to sell them by a half or a quarter [cow] but now, I'll be able to sell it by the pound, and if you wanted to go and buy just a couple of steaks or something, you would be able to do that as well," Wilson said.

Ferguson's Packing Company processes beef, pork and deer, according to the company's website.

"The backdrop of all of this interest in small to medium-sized regional processing is more broadly related to interest in these local and regional food systems post-covid and trying to find ways to invest in those food systems," said University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Extension Livestock Economist James Mitchell. "During covid, we saw some chokepoints in that beef supply chain, so the answer to address that on the meat processing side was to try and invest more in small and medium processing."

A few years removed from that time, Mitchell said there's been published research looking at the survivability of meat processing firms, from larger commercial meatpackers to small and medium-sized processors.

"What that research has found is that meat processing companies have about a 62% failure rate and plants that are the most likely to fail are small to medium-sized plants in the Southeast," Mitchell said.

"So their recommendation for those small and medium-sized processing plants was that we don't need more of them to ensure survivability of the existing ones; we need them to be diverse in the types of animals that they're slaughtering, so moving from just slaughtering 25 head of cattle a week to maybe doing cattle and show animals like hogs and sheep, maybe doing some wild game processing."

Mitchell said there's not necessarily a need for more meat processors.

"The problem that these processors are having right now is that cattle numbers are declining nationally, not just in Arkansas, and cattle prices have been increasing significantly," Mitchell said.

Douglas said owners of prospective meat processing facilities seeking to join the state meat inspection program can reach out to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture for guidance, as the department can provide resources, such as guidelines to help with developing operating plans that will meet requirements to ensure products are safe to eat.

"We can't tell them what to do, but we can give parameters and refer them to people who have already built processing plants and that will help them," Douglas said.

"We have not turned down any plant that has come to us and asked for a plant to be brought under state inspection. Now, there are some plants that are old and need some retrofitting or need improvements to meet the sanitary standards that are required. But we'll work with anybody that's trying to get their facilities up to standards."

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture allocated $10.4 million from Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding received for the Arkansas Meat and Poultry Processing Grant Program in the fall of 2020 to expand meat processing facilities in Arkansas.

"The money has been spent on those projects that were funded," Douglas said.

The Arkansas Meat Inspection Program was authorized during the 2021 regular state legislative session via Act 418.

Arkansas joined 28 other states in signing a cooperative agreement to participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's State Meat and Poultry Inspection program in October 2022; the Food Safety and Inspection Service provides up to 50% of the state's operating funds, training and other assistance for the program.

The USDA program allows state inspectors to ensure regulatory compliance and enforce program requirements in smaller establishments operating in Arkansas, and inspection services must align with USDA guidelines under the Federal Meat Inspection Act.