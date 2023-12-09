Armstrong back, Paul goes to Ole Miss

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas wide receiver Andrew Armstrong gave the Razorbacks a big shot in the arm on Friday by announcing he would be returning for his bonus season.

Armstrong posted his announcement on X (formerly Twitter), thanking God, his parents, Arkansas coaches and fans "for taking a chance on me and believing in me," he wrote on the post.

Meanwhile, linebacker Chris Paul, one of the first Razorbacks to enter the portal after the season, announced Friday evening he had decided to transfer to Ole Miss., posting online he was "1000 percent committed" to the Rebels. Arkansas is scheduled to host Ole Miss at Reynolds Razorback Stadium next season.

Armstrong, a 6-4, 201-pound transfer from Texas A&M Commerce, led the Razorbacks in all receiving categories with 56 catches for 764 yards and 5 touchdowns.

He became senior quarterback KJ Jefferson's top target during a 4-8 season, scoring one touchdown against Western Carolina, Texas A&M and Missouri and two against Kent State.

"This year wasn't what any of us expected," Armstrong wrote. "So I feel like it's only right for me to come back to Fayetteville and finish my college career."

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman openly lobbied for Armstrong and others to return late in the season.

Armstrong and defensive end Landon Jackson both announced their plans to return in 2024 this week, giving the Razorbacks key contributors on both side of the ball. Multiple other younger players have also declared their intention to return, while at least 11 Razorbacks have announced their plan to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Paul ranked second on the team with 74 tackles last season, including 6.5 for loss and 2 sacks. The Cordele, Ga., product has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Newly hired Razorbacks offensive line coach Eric Mateos signed a two-year deal that will pay him $700,000, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette learned through a public records request fulfilled on Friday. Mateos' contract includes a no-compete clause with the rest of the SEC.

He will tie co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson as the highest-paid assistant on the staff who is not a coordinator. New offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino is scheduled to make $1.5 million in a contract year that begins on March 1, 2024, and defensive coordinator Travis Williams' contract calls for his annual pay to jump from $1.1 million to $1.175 million on Jan. 1.

Mateos, 34, joined the Arkansas staff from Baylor, where he served under Coach Dave Aranda the past three years.

Mateos had served as a graduate assistant at Arkansas, helping on the Arkansas offensive line from 2013-15 when Pittman was the offensive line coach and associate head coach under Bret Bielema.

While at Baylor, Mateos was named to the Dave Campbell Texas Football's 40 under 40 list, recognizing the top 40 assistant coaches in the state under age 40.

Since leaving Arkansas after 2015, Mateos spent the 2016 season at LSU, serving part of the year as offensive line graduate assistant and the second half of the season as tight ends coach under Ed Oregon before going on to two-year stints at Texas State (2017-18) and BYU (2019-20).

Mateos, who is from Overland Park, Kan., was a two-year starter and team captain at Southwest Baptist (2009-10), where he earned his undergraduate degree in 2011. He earned a master's degree at Arkansas in 2015.

