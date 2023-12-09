The nation in brief: Man charged in N.Y. synagogue gunfire

Man charged in N.Y. synagogue gunfire

ALBANY, N.Y. -- A man who fired a shotgun into the air outside a synagogue in New York's capital city is an Iraqi-born U.S. citizen who told investigators he felt affected by events in the Middle East, a federal agent said in a court filing.

No one was injured by the gunfire Thursday afternoon outside Albany's Temple Israel, but children attending preschool had to shelter in place while police searched the area.

Mufid Alkhader, 28, of, Schenectady, was arrested a short distance away from the temple after laying down the shotgun, police said. He said "Free Palestine" when officers arrested him, according to Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins.

Federal prosecutors charged Alkhader with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person -- a charge authorities said was related to his admitted use of marijuana. He could also face state charges. Hawkins said the episode was being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Alkhader was sent back to detention after a brief appearance in federal court Friday morning.

Federal prosecutors and Alkhader's public defender, Timothy Austin, declined to comment after the appearance.

Arson said attempted at MLK birthplace

ATLANTA -- Atlanta police have arrested a woman who's accused of trying to burn down the birthplace of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Atlanta.

Officers arrested the 26-year-old woman about 5:45 p.m. Thursday after responding to a report of vandalism in process at the two-story home in the Auburn Avenue Historic District, according to a police statement.

Two men from Utah, who were in Atlanta for work, decided to visit the historic home and noticed the woman pouring a liquid on the bushes, according to the police report. Once they realized it was gasoline that she was pouring, they pleaded with her to stop and then "saw no other option but to try to apprehend her" with the help of other bystanders, the report says.

As they tried to detain her, "she was actively trying to spark the lighter to the property and bushes so they had to remove it out of her hands and get her under control until police responded."

The police report says the woman was taken to a hospital for a psychological evaluation. She's charged with second-degree attempted arson and interference with government property.

Tennessee election map ruling blocked

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee's highest court Friday temporarily blocked a lower court's decision that lawmakers must redraw the state's Senate maps in a ruling that means the current legislative districts will likely remain in place for the 2024 elections.

Last month, a panel of judges ruled that the Republican-drawn map violated the state constitution because lawmakers incorrectly numbered the seats in left-leaning Nashville. The numbers are important because they determine the years those seats are on the ballot.

The same trial judges ruled to temporarily block the Senate map in 2022, but the Supreme Court reinstated the districts then as well, reasoning that it was too close to the election.

In response to the November ruling, the state's attorneys quickly moved to seek a pause of the decision, arguing that the plaintiffs had no standing to sue and the state wanted to exhaust all of its appeals options before having to reconfigure district lines.

The Tennessee Supreme Court sided with the state in its Friday ruling. Doing so means the maps will remain in place as the appeals process plays out.

The state has argued that because lawmakers reconvene Jan. 9 and have a Jan. 31 deadline to draw a new Senate map, there's not enough time to proceed under that timeline.

Attorneys for the plaintiff challenging the Senate map wrote that the Supreme Court could decide the state's appeal by the middle of January.

2 plead guilty in Alabama riverfront fight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Two white boaters Friday pleaded guilty to harassment charges in connection with an Alabama riverfront brawl that drew national attention.

The two men pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge as part of a plea deal, according to court records.

A judge Thursday also dismissed an assault charge filed by one of the white boaters against a Black riverboat co-captain. The Montgomery Police Department said the co-captain was a victim in the assaults.

The guilty pleas concluded the last of the criminal cases brought against four white boaters in connection with the melee. The two men were ordered to complete an anger management class and perform community service. They will not serve any jail time unless they violate probation terms.

One white boater previously pleaded guilty to a charge of misdemeanor assault and was sentenced to serve 32 days in jail. Another white boater pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment. A Black man, who was filmed swinging a folding chair during the brawl, is charged with disorderly conduct and will go to court next week.



