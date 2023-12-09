ASU men vs. Alabama-Birmingham

Arkansas State vs. Ala.-Birmingham
WHEN 2:30 p.m.
WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro
RECORDS Arkansas State 2-7; UAB 4-4
SERIES UAB leads 1-0
TV None
RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, Jonesboro,
STREAMING ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Arkansas State
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Freddy Hicks Jr., 6-6, Jr.12.75.6
G Taryn Todd, 6-4, Jr.13.23.8
G Derrian Ford, 6-3, So.8.14.0
F Dyondre Dominguez, 6-9, Jr.12.98.4
F Izaiyah Nelson, 6-10, So.4.04.2
COACH Bryan Hodgson (2-7 in first season at ASU and overall)
ALABAMA-BIRMINGHAM
POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG
G Eric Gaines, 6-2, Jr.14.13.8
G Alejandro Vasquez, 6-4, Jr.12.34.0
G Tony Toney, 6-2, Jr.6.82.3
F Javian Davis, 6-9, Sr.10.87.9
F Yaxel Lendeborg, 6-9, Jr.7.37.1
COACH Andy Kennedy (82-29 in fourth season at UAB, 348-198 in 17th season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASUUAB
73.2Points for73.1
81.1Points against74.9
+0.5Rebound margin+2.8
-4.0Turnover margin-0.1
40.2FG pct.42.6
32.83-pt pct.27.1
66.3FT pct.71.6
CHALK TALK Today's game will be Arkansas State's only home game in December. ... Red Wolves guard Derrian Ford has scored 10 or more points in three consecutive games. ... Alabama-Birmingham reached the championship game of NIT Tournament last season where it fell 68-61 to North Texas in Las Vegas.
-- Mike Harley