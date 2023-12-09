ASU System trustees approve opening of A-State Qatar

Though Arkansas State University already has a foothold in Mexico with its Campus Queretaro, the second-largest university in the state by enrollment is also represented in the Middle East.

A-State Qatar, in Doha -- Qatar's capital and largest city -- will open with the spring 2024 semester, according to Arkansas State Chancellor Todd Shields.

No new infrastructure will be required for the new location, which will continue to be operated at the Global Studies Institute's building, nor is any permanent administrative presence in Doha anticipated, because the location will be managed by the institute in collaboration with remote support from A-State's senior associate vice chancellor for Distance Education and Technology in the division of Academic Affairs and Research.

"This is an existing instruction site in Qatar, [so] we don't anticipate this really changing anything," ASU System President Chuck Welch explained Friday to the Arkansas State University System board of trustees during a meeting in Little Rock. "We're already teaching there, but this is to abide by requests from some accrediting bodies."

In 2020, the university collaborated with the Global Studies Institute -- which provides access and opportunity for education and growth in Qatar -- to offer students there the chance to earn an affordable degree via synchronous distance education that would be recognized through the Ministry of Education in Qatar and in the United States, according to Shields. Recently, the Global Studies Institute has encouraged students to attend a designated physical location operated by the institute to participate in the synchronous coursework.

Consequently, it's "appropriate" to designate that building as an off-campus instruction center to remain in compliance with the Arkansas Division of Higher Education and the Higher Learning Commission, according to Shields.

Several other noted universities already have a presence in Qatar -- including Texas A&M, Carnegie Mellon and Northwestern -- and Arkansas State will continue to deliver 85%-90% of degree programs offered (currently, the bachelor of science in Engineering Management Systems and the B.S. in Digital Technology & Design) through synchronous Zoom courses, while also eventually providing opportunities for A-State faculty to travel to Qatar to deliver courses in a face-to-face modality.

"The collaboration with [the Global Studies Institute] has required modest expense and has reliably netted a profit every year," according to Shields. The designation of the new off-campus location "is not anticipated to result in any additional expense, and the pattern of net profit is expected to continue."

Over the past five terms, A-State has averaged 34 students in Qatar, according to Shields. Net profits over those five semesters total more than $383,000.

This fall, Campus Queretaro in Mexico has 871 students enrolled, down from 918 last fall and 894 in the fall of 2021.

Campus Queretaro students are considered Arkansas State students and receive Arkansas State degrees, but the ASU System doesn't request state funding for those students, according to Jeff Hankins, ASU System vice president for Strategic Communications and Economic Development. Campus Queretaro "actually is a branch or campus of A-State."

ASU-NEWPORT

Trustees also approved the initial phase of the Health Sciences capital project at Arkansas State University-Newport, which "will create an integrated, inter-professional, health sciences academic facility and will facilitate requests from workforce partners to expand both existing nursing programs and high-need areas in other health care programs," according to the system. It will be financed mainly with $5,221,000 in federal grant funds, with another $1,225,000 from private and/or foundation funds.

ASU-Newport has long discussed this project, which will expose students to the best facilities and equipment, and approval Friday allows the school to select a contractor and architect and "really nail down what the costs will be," Welch said. Should costs be higher than anticipated, "we'll come back to the board for more discussion, but this gets it started."

Trustees also approved offering an associate of applied science degree in Radiologic Technology at ASU-Newport, effective August 2024.

Radiology "is a high-need area," Welch noted.

Developed based on industry request, the degree will prepare students to successfully function in the clinical setting, performing diagnostic imaging examinations, and students will be able to sit for the American Registry of Radiologic Technology exam to become credentialed as radiologic technologists, or they can opt to transfer to complete a bachelor of science degree in Radiologic Science, according to ASU-Newport. No new funding is required.

ASU MID-SOUTH

Trustees also approved a certificate of proficiency in teaching and a technical certificate in teaching within the associate of science degree in education at Arkansas State University Mid-South, effective with the spring 2024 semester. And ASU Mid-South can offer the courses required to obtain the certificate of proficiency in teaching to students on the campus of Academies of West Memphis -- formerly West Memphis High School -- starting this spring, after approval by the trustees.

The lead faculty member for education at ASU Mid-South has endorsed offering the courses on the high school campus -- which is less than two miles from ASU Mid-South -- and courses will be taught by an ASU Mid-South adjunct faculty member using the syllabi, course materials and learning outcomes required in the same courses delivered on the ASU Mid-South campus, according to Jeff Gray, vice chancellor for Learning and Instruction.

Academies of West Memphis students will be able to gain necessary coursework to prepare for the certified teaching assistant exam without leaving the high school campus each day through this partnership.

HENDERSON STATE UNIVERSITY

Henderson State University is adding another new bachelor's degree, the bachelor of business administration in innovation and entrepreneurship, for the fall 2024 semester.

This degree "rethinks business education, providing students with the skills necessary to thrive in the global economy," according to Talisha Givan, Henderson State's chief learning officer and vice chancellor for academic affairs. "The concepts of innovation and entrepreneurship are woven throughout the curriculum, including knowledge gained beyond the classroom evident through student experiences with internships/mentorships, industry credentials, consulting-based projects and participation in global collaborative challenges."

"The new meta-major will replace the existing" general bachelor of business administration degree, so no new resources or personnel are required, according to Givan. "Graduates will have additional opportunities in surrounding states and remote careers with an average yearly earning potential range of $45,000 to $50,000, [and] the opportunity for additional certificates offered within the program increases the earning potential."

All new degree offerings approved by the trustees Friday will also need to be approved by the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

NAMING HONORS

The basketball court at Arkansas State University-Beebe will be named after Jeannie Myers Lindsey, who attended college and played women's basketball at ASU-Beebe and later "made transformative contributions to both the men's and women's physical education programs during her remarkable 37 years of service" at the college, following approval by the trustees.

In addition, the defensive line coach's office at Arkansas State will be named for the Lagomarcino family, and the training room at First National Bank Arena on the A-State campus will be named for the St. Bernards Medical Group.

Lindsey is "a legendary figure who loves the institution and is still visible there," Welch said. "No one is more deserving of this recognition."

Brian Lagomarcino, who died last year, played on the defensive line for A-State in the 1980s and was a fraternity brother of trustee Paul Rowton and chairman Jerry Morgan in Jonesboro, Welch said.

AUDIT

The ASU System financial audit by Arkansas Legislative Audit showed no findings for fiscal year 2023, Welch said.

The system's comprehensive financial reporting -- led by Myra Goodwin, controller at Arkansas State University -- has been recognized for excellence each of the last dozen years by the Government Finance Officers Association.

BOARD OFFICERS

Trustees also approved officers for 2024.

Christy Clark, Little Rock, will chair the board, with Steve Eddington, Benton, continuing as vice chair and Bishop Robert G. Rudolph Jr., Bryant, as secretary. Morgan's term ends in 2024.