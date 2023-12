ASU women vs. Louisiana Tech

Arkansas State vs. Louisiana Tech

WHEN Noon

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS Arkansas State 3-3; Louisiana Tech 2-7

SERIES Louisiana Tech leads 40-3

TV None

RADIO KBTM-FM, 102.1. Jonesboro; KBTM-AM, 1230, Jonesboro

STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Izzy Higginbottom, 5-7, Jr.22.34.3

G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, Jr.4.81.7

G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, Jr.11.52.5

F Anna Griffin, 6-1, Jr.8.36.0

F Melodie Kapinga, 6-3, Sr.4.73.8

COACH Destinee Rogers (24-32 in third season at ASU and overall)

Louisiana Tech

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Salma Bates, 5-7, Sr.11.33.3

G Jianna Morris, 5-7, Fr.8.12.7

G Silvia Nativi, 6-0, Jr.7.13.9

F Anna Larr Roberson, 6-3, Sr.11.85.9

F Kate Thompson, 6-2, Jr.2.62.8

COACH Brooke Stoehr (122-99 in eighth season at Louisiana Tech, 193-157 overall in 12th season)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASULa. Tech

70.2Points for64.5

56.8Points against67.0

+1.5Rebound margin-1.0

+7.5Turnover margin-0.3

39.6FG pct.41.0

31.33-pt pct.30.4

79.8FT pct.69.7

CHALK TALK Louisiana Tech has dominated the series, winning 40 of the 43 all-time matchups. ... The last time Arkansas State defeated the Lady Techsters was on Nov. 25, 2013, when the Red Wolves pulled out a 91-68 win at Ruston, La. ... ASU leads the Sun Belt Conference in free-throw percentage, converting on 79.8% of its attempts.

-- Mike Harley