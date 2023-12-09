Candy for a baby





HOT SPRINGS -- Steve Asmussen had reason to expect greatness from a horse whose sire and maternal dam never lost a race.

Valentine Candy, the chestnut son of Justify and Taste Like Candy, debuted at Saratoga, the Carnegie Hall of thoroughbred racing, like a finished product. Leading a July 22 maiden race at every call, winning by three quarters of a length at six furlongs, Valentine Candy went off as a 5-2 favorite.

In three races since, Asmussen looked for but did not get a matching performance. That came Friday at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, when Valentine's Candy -- so named because his foal date is Feb. 14 -- made a show of the third running of the $150,000 Advent Stakes for 2-year-olds.

Ramon Vazquez brought the winner off the turn in front and prevailed by 6 3/4 lengths, finishing 5 1/2 furlongs in 1:04.65. That amounted to snapshots of his Triple Crown-winning sire and broodmare sire, accomplished West Coast-bred runners for Hall of Fame trainers Bob Baffert and Ron McAnally, respectively.

"Finally found that horse that ran so well for me at Saratoga," Asmussen said after his 105th Oaklawn stakes victory extended his record at the track. "The field that he beat at Saratoga first time out showed great quality that day. Beautiful horse, great opportunity. That's who he's supposed to be."

Asmussen has done everything in racing except win the race everyone wants to win. His quest for a Kentucky Derby has eluded superstars like Curlin and Gun Runner, both named Horse of the Year, in a career that has totaled more than 10,000 training victories, a North American record.

That Valentine Candy might be the one to change his luck would be sweet in that co-owners Bill and Corinne Heiligbrodt, fellow Texans and longtime clients, campaigned champion sprinter Mitole, a Grade III winner at Oaklawn. But to wear a blanket of roses in the winner's circle May 4 at Churchill Downs, the colt must further his education, not having won beyond six furlongs and placing ninth at seven furlongs in the Grade I Hopeful at Saratoga.

With a career-best Beyer Speed Figure of 92 when second in a Keeneland allowance, his third start, Valentine's Candy figures to go on some Derby watch lists just because of the Asmussen factor. Other options include shipping to another track, although the trainer, a 12-time Oaklawn champion, can stay for the $150,000 Smarty Jones mile for freshly turned 3-year-olds. The Jan. 1 race is the first of four Oaklawn stakes with Kentucky Derby qualifying points available to top finishers.

"We've got a couple of chances at Oaklawn," Asmussen said. "This paves the way."

Valentine's Candy paid $5.60, $4.20 and $3.20 in the Advent. Willy D's, who went off at 67-1, ran second and paid $40 and $13.40. Andy's Candy trailed Will D's by a head at the line and paid $5.40.

Second choice Molly's Town, briefly led for Genaro Garcia before a fifth-place fade.

David Jacobson, a former New York leading trainer, won two races Friday. His second winner, Royal Meghan, took the sixth race as an even-money favorite and was promptly claimed by Asmussen. Vazquez rode third-race winner Stage Left ($6), which Jacobson owns.

A crowd estimated at 14,500 bet $546,873 on the 10 Oaklawn races with the total handle topping $6.4 million.





Valentine Candy (middle), ridden by jockey Ramon Vazquez, runs even with Molly’s Town (right) through the final turn of Friday’s Advent Stakes at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs. More photos at arkansasonline.com/129oaklawn/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)







Photo Gallery Opening Day at Oaklawn 2023 Opening Day of horse racing at Oaklawn on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Hot Springs.



