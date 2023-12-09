Central takes down Maumelle

There would be no letdown for Little Rock Central on Friday night.

Three days after staging an 80-76, double-overtime victory over previously unbeaten Springdale Har-Ber, the Tigers continued their impressive stretch with an assertive 65-54 win against Maumelle during the Charles Ripley Showcase at Little Rock Southwest's Gryphon Arena.

Daniel Culberson scored a game-high 23 points for Central (5-0), which found itself behind just briefly in the first quarter. The Tigers also withstood a late run to remain perfect going into today's showdown with defending Class 4A champion Little Rock Christian.

Luke Moore added 18 points and Annor Boateng had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Central, which hit 10 three-pointers and shot 22 of 46 (47.8%) for the game.

Maumelle (5-7) led 7-5 with 6:01 left in the first quarter after a three-pointer from Jonathan Frost, but Culberson countered with a 23-footer to start a quarter-closing 15-5 run.

The Tigers, who harassed the Hornets into a 5-of-16 shooting performance (31.3%) in the opening quarter, held a 21-17 lead in the second before another three-pointer -- this one from Moore -- jumpstarted a 15-1 surge that led to Central holding a 36-18 lead by halftime.

The Hornets did have their moments in the third quarter but could never put together enough stops to put a dent in the Central lead. The Tigers also limited the Hornets to essentially one-shot possessions and usually had a response every time Maumelle flirted with a run.

The Hornets, however, did make a serious push in the fourth. Maumelle, which was behind by as much as 25 points in the third quarter, scored 11 of the first 17 points of the quarter and later closed within 59-47 after a runner inside from Markalon Rochell with 4:01 left in the game.

But Culberson snuck inside for a layup on the following trip to stop the Hornets' rally and sway the momentum back in Central's favor. Maumelle got no closer than 11 points over the final three minutes.

Jacob Lanier had 17 points and Frost had 15 points for the Hornets, who shot 21 of 54 (38.8%). Rochell also had nine points.

LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST 52, LITTLE ROCK HALL 41

James DeLoach scored all 18 of his points in the second half as Southwest (2-5) dominated the game's final 16 minutes.

The Gryphons turned the ball over 16 times in the first half and trailed 24-15 at halftime. Southwest still faced a 26-15 deficit in the third quarter but went on a 21-0 run that lasted well into the fourth quarter to grab control.

Montrell Martin added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Gryphons. Jeremy Randolph scored 16 points for Hall (3-2), which went a combined 7 of 26 (26.9%) from the field over the third and fourth quarters. Landon Hill and Derrick Johnson each had eight points.

BRYANT 74, PINE BLUFF 58

Another big first-quarter run got Bryant (7-2) off and running against the Zebras.

The Hornets held a 6-5 advantage but scored 17 of the final 20 points of the quarter to establish a huge lead. Bryant had a 20-2 run in the first quarter against Maumelle on Thursday as well. The Hornets also won by the exact same score.

Pine Bluff (4-2), which played the majority of the first half without leading scorer Courtney Crutchfield because of foul trouble, fared much better after halftime but could never get its deficit to single digits.

Kellen Robinson led the Hornets with 31 points. Camarion Bead had 19 points and Trent Ford added eight points.

Randy Emerson paced the Zebras with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Crutchfield added 18 points, all in the second half.

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 67, MILLS 55

An 11-0 run in the third quarter finally gave Parkview (3-4) enough of a cushion to stave off the Comets.

Dallas Thomas hit five three-pointers and had 31 points for the Patriots, who possessed a 27-19 lead with 7:09 left in the third. But Alex Smith's basket in the lane began Parkview's spurt that gave them a 19-point lead.

Khylin Porchia scored 11 points and Smith amassed 10 points for Parkview.

Maziyah Curry had 14 points to lead Mills (2-6). Marshall Wells followed with 10 points and Anthony Hester had nine.