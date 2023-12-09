Championship game loss still driving Curley Wolves

The Prescott Curley Wolves know what it's like to play in Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium.

For two years after the fact, a loss to Harding Academy in the 2021 Class 3A state championship game has remained in the back of their heads.

The Curley Wolves entered that game undefeated, but the Wildcats, in their final season in Class 3A, proved too much to handle in a 47-25 win.

"It is a driving force for those guys," Prescott Coach Brian Glass said. "They remember what it was like to get beat in this game. I feel like the way they're practicing right now, and the energy they're bringing, they're very determined to do everything in their power to make sure that we end it with a win."

Prescott has held a firm grip on the top spot in the classification's rankings since August. Close behind, Booneville has overcame a gauntlet of a nonconference slate.

Prescott's nonconference slate was no cake-walk. In-state matchups against playoff-caliber teams Bismarck and Fordyce gave the Curley Wolves a pair of early wins, while a trip to McAlister, Okla., was their lone defeat. Prescott then escaped an upset bid by Hope before tearing through 3A-5 Conference play.

In the playoffs, Prescott faced rematches with Bismarck and Fordyce followed by a semifinal matchup with surprise Mansfield. Against Mansfield, Prescott faced a varied rushing attack. The Curley Wolves held the Tigers less than 300 yards of offense and seven points.

"We feel like we're prepared. We've seen it all," Glass said. "Getting to play Mansfield last week, running the exact same offense as Booneville, is probably the best preparation you could do for this game.

"Getting to do that for four quarters, what else could you ask for?"

Prescott features many of the same playmakers that had last season's team ranked No. 1 in 3A. At wide receiver, PJ Guller and Dwayne White have combined for 1,744 yards and 22 touchdowns. On defense, Jamarion Burton set a school record with 18 sacks this season.

The most notable difference from last season's squad is who the Curley Wolves have under Center. Senior Pierce Yates, a Kansas State baseball commitment, led the team in tackles a year ago at linebacker. Prior to this season, he hadn't played quarterback since junior high, but the pitcher who reaches 90 mph on the mound has fit right in with the backfield.

Yates has thrown for 2,456 yards and 27 touchdowns, completing 62.1% of his passes.

"We knew he was going to do a great job as soon as he got the opportunity, and he has ran with it," Glass said.

"He brings that linebacker mentality to it as well, that toughness."

Prescott is playing in its 11th state championship game today. The Curley Wolves won state championships in 1972, '73, '75, 1995 and, most recently, 2016 when Glass was the offensive coordinator. Booneville is playing in its 10th state championship game, having won four times previously.

"[Booneville's] name goes hand-in-hand with Prescott when you talk about tradition-rich schools in the state of Arkansas," Glass said. "Nobody's going to leave those two teams off their list."