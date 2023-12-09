District looks at tech-card policy

Should there be a change in the Pulaski County Special School District's position that bars student use of Central Arkansas Library "technology cards," the alteration would take effect in the second semester -- after winter break.

District leaders this week have been discussing a modification -- including a possible reversal -- of the five-month-old ban on the free technology cards. Those cards would enable students to access online library materials while at home and school.

"We had a great meeting this morning with our director of library services as well as three teacher librarians," district spokeswoman Jessica Duff said Friday.

"We have a bit more discussion to do but plan to make a decision by middle of next week," she said.

The district so far this school year has not allowed its nearly 12,000 elementary, middle and high school students to acquire the technology cards out of concern that the cards would put district personnel in jeopardy of violating Act 372 of 2023.

The new law makes furnishing "a harmful item" to a minor a Class A misdemeanor.

The law in part describes "harmful to minors" as "material or performance that depicts or describes nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, or sadomasochistic abuse."

A Class A misdemeanor can be punishable by a year in jail and/or fine.

The school district's decision against student use of the technology cards has continued into the fall despite U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks' July 29 decision to stop, at least temporarily, the enforcement of the part of the new law that deals with providing materials to minors.

The injunction is in effect until a full court hearing is held in a lawsuit that challenges the constitutionality of the new law.

That trial is scheduled for October 2024 with possible backup dates in December 2024.

The Pulaski district had until this school year participated in the technology card program since 2018.

The cards were available to all teachers and students who wanted one -- even if the student did not have a traditional library card or transportation to a traditional library.

Pulaski Special district teachers have continued to have access to the technology cards.

Students and teachers in the Little Rock and Jacksonville/North Pulaski school districts, in charter and private schools and in Perry County, have access to the cards. They are served by the Central Arkansas Library System.

Ellen Samples, the library system's director of programming, has said the technology card program offers a curated list of resources by grade level.

In the 2022-23 school year, technology card users checked out 25,261 e-books and 4,998 audiobooks and streamed around 41,600 songs, library leaders have said.

Duff has said the Pulaski Special district wants to provide access to the technology cards.

"There are a lot of fine lines and red tape that we had to be careful around," Duff has said. "It wasn't that we didn't agree with the program or that we had any issues with the program. It was 'Are we going to get in trouble for permitting the program?'"