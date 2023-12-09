EDITORIAL: Hey, move over!

The comic said that anybody driving slower than you is an idiot, and anybody driving faster than you is a maniac. Being American, or maybe just human, that thought often comes to mind when looking at anybody else in the passing lane.
Slow
OPINION - Editorial
Today at 3:08 a.m.
The comic said that anybody driving slower than you is an idiot, and anybody driving faster than you is a maniac. Being American, or maybe just human, that thought often comes to mind when looking at anybody else in the passing lane.
Slow