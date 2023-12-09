Follow live: Razorbacks face No. 19 Sooners

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Devo Davis, El Ellis, Tramon Mark, Trevon Brazile and Chandler Lawson

Brazile (ankle) went through full pregame warmups and shootaround. The forward sprained his ankle Monday against Furman.

The Razorbacks are facing the Sooners for the final time in the Crimson & Cardinal Classic prior to Oklahoma joining the SEC. The teams have split the last two meetings at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

Lawson is coming off a career-high 19-point outing Monday. He also blocked 3 shots, giving him 14 in Arkansas’ last 3 wins.

Davis flirted with a triple-double earlier this week, finishing with 7 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists against 0 turnovers. He scored 26 points vs. Oklahoma in 2021 and 5 last season.

Makhi Mitchell played well in a start against the Sooners in 2022. He put up 10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks and 1 steal in 22 minutes. Mitchell had eight points Monday.

In his return from injury, Mark added seven points against the Paladins. The Houston transfer is averaging 17.0 points per game to lead the Razorbacks.

Arkansas, according to KenPom data, is 53rd nationally in offensive efficiency and 55th in defensive efficiency. The Razorbacks’ OER of 125.6 against Furman was second best this season, trailing only 129.2 vs. Alcorn State.

Oklahoma’s starters: Javian McCollum, Milos Uzan, Otega Oweh, Sam Godwin and Jalon Moore

The Sooners are off to an 8-0 start in coach Porter Moser’s third season. They are coming off a 21-point home win over Providence on Tuesday, and they have other quality neutral-floor wins over Iowa and USC.

Oweh leads Oklahoma in scoring at 15.4 points on 67.6% shooting. He is 7 of 9 from three-point range and 66.2% on two-point attempts. Oweh scored 13 points against the Friars and 20 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

McCollum and Pittsburgh transfer forward John Hugley round out the Sooners’ double-digit scorers. McCollum has knocked down a team-high 17 threes on 46 attempts, and he had 19 points against Providence.

Arkansas must be aware of Godwin on the offensive glass. The 6-10 center has rebounded 29.9% of Oklahoma’s misses when on the floor. Twenty-nine of his 44 rebounds are offensive.

The Sooners are allowing 62.0 points per game, and opponents have shot just 38.1% from the field and 26.1% beyond the arc. Oklahoma sits at No. 13 nationally in defensive efficiency, per KenPom.