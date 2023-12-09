Harding Academy, Rivercrest have seen big stage

Of all the classifications across the state, Class 4A easily had the largest number of serious football title contenders this season.

Between Warren, Elkins, Malvern and Arkadelphia, there were talented teams with rich state championship histories vying for a spot in the final game.

Today, the 4A title game will feature two more of the teams that have been near or atop the rankings this season as Harding Academy (14-0) takes on Rivercrest (12-2) at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock at 6:30 p.m..

The Wildcats have lost one game over the past two seasons, in last year's state championship game against Malvern. They finished the season ranked No. 1 in 4A after plowing their way through the 4A-2.

Rivercrest battled injuries to key players early, picking up losses to Class 5A teams Mills and Valley View in nonconference play. But the Colts have won 11 games in a row to reach this point.

Harding Academy is in the state championship game for the 14th time, including the fifth year in a row. The Wildcats are looking for their 10th state championship. Rivercrest is in the final for the 11th time, looking for its fourth title.

"They're similar to us -- tradition," Harding Academy Coach Neil Evans said. "Their players, their community, their coaches, they're right where they expect to be. They've got a long history of playing very late in the year."

Early this season, it looked unclear if Rivercrest could stay healthy enough to reach the final. Running back Koby Turner, fullback Marcus Slayton and lineman Amarian Lofton all missed time during the first half of the Colts' schedule. Lofton didn't return from a concussion until just before the playoffs.

The return of those three has not only strengthened Rivercrest's starting lineup, but also its reserves.

"Getting those three guys back makes a huge difference, and that's how we've gone on our run here in the playoffs." Rivercrest Coach Johnny Fleming said.

Even with the injuries, Turner has managed an impressive tally. The senior has rushed for 1,633 yards and 24 touchdowns. Last week against Warren in the semifinals, Turner rushed for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

"Koby is a tremendous player," Fleming said. "We tell our lineman, 'If you can just give him a crease, he's going to get 4 or 5 yards.' Eventually, that 4 or 5 will turn into a 45-yard run. He's hard to tackle. He's low to the ground."

Rivercrest's defense has been as solid as any in the playoffs this fall. The Colts have allowed 26 points over four playoff games, including two shutouts.

"They just put a tremendous amount of pressure on you," Evans said. "They have the athletes on the back end to be able to run with anybody. And so they put you in weird matchups or non-advantageous matchups."

Thankfully for Harding Academy, it has a quarterback who has seldom made an error this season.

Junior Owen Miller has completed 79.6% of his passes this season for 3,047 yards and 41 touchdowns. He had 47 total incompletions and has yet to throw an interception.

"He is probably one of the most competitive people that I've been around," Evans said. "He was hyper-competitive, and I think he struggled to learn how to channel that early on. His maturity, his approach, the pace that he plays with, the way he's allowed the game to come to him this year, I think, is how he has been able to elevate himself."

Miller has added 722 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, along with his ability to make throws outside the pocket.

"His ability to extend plays keeps him out of bad situations," Evans said. "I think he's a pro just in the way that he approaches the game, the way he approaches practice [and] the way he approaches preparation."

Miller won't have his typical backfield-mate in Isaac Baker, who is out with a broken collarbone. In his place will be Trenton Hall. The junior has spent this season at linebacker, rushing nine total times thus far, but Evans said he doesn't believe it will hurt the offense much.

"We won't miss a beat run game-wise," Evans said. "Trenton brings an edge to that side of the ball. His physicality, his toughness, man -- that guy is a major, major leader. He's everything you'd want in a running back.

"We're very fortunate to have a guy who's worked in the shadows all year for this moment."