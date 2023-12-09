Hartman happy with entries, looks for win in Ring the Bell

HOT SPRING -- Trainer Chris Hartman has two horses starting side-by-side in the $150,000 Ring the Bell today at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, one a local stakes winner last season and the other a Kentucky Derby starter in 2020.

The 2015 Oaklawn training champion is high on Tejano Twist and Necker Island in the six-furlong race for older males. Tejano Twist won Oaklawn's Grade III $200,000 Whitmore in March and capped the season winning the $300,000 Bet on Sunshine at Churchill Downs.

Chris Landeros, who rode Hartman-trained winner Alsvid in the 2015 Grade 3 Count Fleet Sprint Handicap, has the mount on Tejano Twist, the program favorite at 8-5.

Cristian Torres, the only triple-digit-winning rider at Oaklawn (100 last season) since Hall of Famer Pat Day's record 137 in 1986, rides 6-year-old Necker Island today. Though no match for Authentic in the first September Kentucky Derby, rescheduled from May because of the covid-19 pandemic, Necker Island thrives in Kentucky. He won the 2021 Bet On Sunshine, placed fourth this year and fourth also in the Grade II $350,000 Phoenix at Keeneland. Necker Island, from post fi5ve, starts immediately inside Tejano Twist in a nine-horse field.

"Both are doing good," Hartman said. "Hoping for a one-two finish," though "a little concerned about the pace scenario."

Today's sixth race, the Ring the Bell is set for 2:50 p.m. on a 10-race card starting at 12:30 p.m.

The outside three horses -- Ryvit, Caddo River and Sir Wellington -- are Oaklawn stakes winners. Ryvit, still 3-years-old, faces older horses for the first time, won the $150,000 Bachelor at Oaklawn and the $200,000 Chick Lang at Baltimore's Pimlico in the spring. He added $175,000 Maxfield at Kentucky's Ellis Park in July and, in his 10th start, overcame early trouble to nab the $300,000 Steel Valley Sprint last month at Ohio's Mahoning Valley.

"He's run some wonderful races," trainer Steve Asmussen said. "If anything, his last race was his best race. Lot of travel; hopefully, it didn't take too much out of him. Obviously, been anxious to get him back here because of the meet that he had last year."

Caddo River won the 2021 Smarty Jones and placed second in the Grade I Arkansas Derby. Trying to snap the Hard Spun stallion's six-race losing streak, owner-breeder John Ed Anthony of Bearden requested the shorter Ring the Bell for the veteran two-turn entry.

"Mr. Anthony decided that he would like to back him up and try to sprint him," trainer D. Wayne Lukas said. "So we're going to try that."

A Churchill Downs maiden winner and Oaklawn stakes winner for trainer Brad Cox, Caddo River is an unusually high 20-1 in the morning line with Rafael Bejarano aboard.

Sir Wellington, trained by Mac Robertson, won Oaklawn's $150,000 Gazebo at six furlongs in 2021. Listed at 12-1, the horse gets Eduardo Gallardo aboard.

Ultimate, who in July's $100,000 Iowa Sprint at Prairie Meadows, scored the first stakes victory for 2022-23 Oaklawn leading owners Heath and Sheena Campbell. Ramsey Zimmerman gets the call on the early 12-1 shot.

Others in the race are Osbourne with jockey Julien Leparoux at 5-1; Manuelito with Walter De La Cruz at 12-1; and Top Gunner with Ricardo Santana Jr. at 15-1.