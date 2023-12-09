Lamont Cambell, who spent 11 years behind bars for a killing before his conviction was overturned, is seeking unspecified damages in a lawsuit against the city of St. Louis and the detectives who worked on his case, claiming the conviction for a crime he didn't commit violated his constitutional rights.

Mark McHugh, president and CEO of Gatorland, said a rare white leucistic alligator recently born at the Orlando reptile park and her normal-colored brother will be exhibited at the facility as staffers "keep them safe where we can closely monitor their health and growth."

Firdousi Abdul-Hakim, 37, faces charges of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes as authorities say she stabbed two nurses and a medical resident at Newark Beth Israel Hospital in Newark, N.J.

Carl Allison, 47, of Pittsburgh, pleaded guilty to "conspiracy to unlawfully bring aliens to the United States for financial gain" and conspiracy to distribute cocaine and faces up to life in federal prison, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Debra Paul, 64, publisher of the Londonderry Times in New Hampshire, was found guilty of five misdemeanor charges that she ran advertisements for local races without properly marking them as political advertising and acquitted of a sixth misdemeanor charge.

Troy McCormick, a pilot for Wings Rescue in Sioux City, Iowa, returned to work two weeks after a duck smashed through his windshield and "hit me right in the side of the head here, 'boom,' and ... knocked me out for a little bit."

Kevin Guskiewicz, who has served as chancellor at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for the past four years, was approved by the Michigan State University board of trustees in a unanimous vote to become Michigan State's president.

Sarah Unsicker, a Democratic state representative in Missouri, was ousted from committees for using "social media to promote individuals who espouse baseless conspiracies and racist and anti-Semitic ideologies," House Minority Leader Crystal Quade said in a statement.

Masha Gessen, a journalist who holds dual Russian and American citizenship and lives in the United States, was put on the online wanted list of Russia's Interior Ministry amid the country's crackdown against dissent.