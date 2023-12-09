Lawmakers grill Japanese officials

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and several key Cabinet ministers were grilled by opposition lawmakers in parliament on Friday over a widening fundraising scandal and an alleged connection to the Unification Church that threaten to further drag down the government's sagging popularity.

Support for Kishida's government has fallen below 30% because of public dissatisfaction over its slow response to rising prices and lagging salaries, and the scandal could weaken his grip on power within the governing Liberal Democratic Party. Still, the long-ruling party remains the voter favorite in polls because of the fragmented and weak opposition.

Dozens of governing party lawmakers, including Cabinet members, are accused of failing to fully report money they received from fundraising. Kishida has acknowledged that authorities are investigating the scandal following a criminal complaint.

The party's largest and most powerful faction, linked to the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is suspected of failing to report more than 100 million yen ($690,000) in funds in a possible violation of campaign and election laws, according to media reports. The money is alleged to have gone into unmonitored slush funds.

Kishida has instructed party members to temporarily halt fundraising parties. "It's a first step," he said Friday. "We will thoroughly grasp the problems and the cause and will take steps to regain public trust."

Kishida also said he will step down as the head of his own party faction while serving as prime minister to show his determination to tackle the problems.

Kishida was bombarded with questions from senior opposition lawmakers about the scandals during Friday's parliamentary hearing.

He separately faces allegations related to a 2019 meeting with former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who visited him with top officials from the Unification Church, a South Korea-based religious group that the government is seeking to dissolve over abusive recruiting and fundraising tactics that surfaced during an investigation of Abe's assassination last year.

The investigation also led to revelations of years of cozy ties between the governing party and the Unification Church.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, heads to a meeting of the Lower House Budget Committee in Tokyo Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.



Leader of The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan Yukio Edano asks a question during a meeting of the Lower House Budget Committee in Tokyo Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.



Japan's Economy and Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura answers during a meeting of the Lower House Budget Committee in Tokyo Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.



Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno attends a press conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.



Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida answers to reporters at his office in Tokyo Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.



Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, watches as Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno answers during a meeting of the Lower House Budget Committee in Tokyo Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.


