Lonely Ride defends crown against 10 in the Mistletoe

HOT SPRINGS -- The December stakes races at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort are current enough that, after two years, not every racegoer may know their names without help.

The first two-time winner in that series could surface today with Lovely Ride defending her title in the $150,000 Mistletoe mile for older fillies and males. Eleven entered what goes as race 9, scheduled for a 4:14 p.m. post time. The 10-race card starts at 12:30 p.m.

With Cristian Torres up, Lovely Ride may get the sloppy track encountered in last year's running. Heading toward his second Oaklawn title, Robertino Diodoro brought her back to win the $150,000 Pippin at 1 1/16 miles Jan 7. Sean Williams is the program designate for Diodoro while his mentor serves a suspension for a drug overage at last year's local meeting.

Lovely Ride (4-1 from post 4) may need to shake the cobwebs loose after not starting since May when finishing fifth in the $200,000 Ouija Board Distaff, a one-mile turf race at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie, Texas. Williams takes out insurance with Adaline Julia, a maiden and entry-level allowance winner at Oaklawn last season and fresh off a Delta Downs stakes win in November. Owned by Jerry Caroom of Hot Springs, Adaline Julia is 6-1 in the morning line goes from post nine under Ramon Vazquez.

"Obviously, both horses like it here," Williams said. "We expect both to run well."

John Alexander Ortiz, coming off an offseason that he scored his first Grade I victory for another client at Saratoga, sends out John Ed Anthony's Ice Orchid. Scratched from the 2022 Mistletoe because of an off track, Ice Orchid seeks her first stakes victory after four seconds, including the 2093 Pippin and behind Mistletoe rival Coastal Charm in July at Iowa's Prairie Meadows.

Ricardo Santana Jr. has ridden enough to know the pitfalls of breaking from 10 in a two-turn Oaklawn mile, the assignment for 2-1 program choice Ice Orchid. In her last race, John Ed Anthony's filly lost by a head going 1 1/16 miles Nov. 3 at Churchill Downs.

"She's proven to be a solid war horse," Ortiz said. "She steps up every time. Sometimes she just has a difficult trip. Hopefully we can get the right trip for her and get the job done."

Coastal Charm, 9-2 from post 6, has been off since August, winning Oaklawn's inaugural one-mile Dig a Diamond in the spring for trainer Steve Hobby. Mike Maker goes with 2023 Pippin starter Misty Veil, 9-2 from post 2 under Isaac Castillo.

Other starters include January Oaklawn maiden winner Effortlesslyelgant (post 7, 12-1 with Rafael Bejarno) for Norm Casse and Grade III winner Butterbean (post 11, 20-1 with Julian Leparoux) for Ken McPeek.