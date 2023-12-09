LR man shot Friday night dies of wounds Saturday





A man shot late Friday night on 27th Street in Little Rock died of his wounds Saturday morning, a post from Little Rock police states.

Police officers responding around 10:56 p.m. Friday to a report of shots fired near 4424 West 27th St. located Brad Curry, 34, shot at the scene, according to police.

Curry was taken to an area hospital for treatment where his condition stabilized, but he died from his injuries Saturday morning, the post states.

Police on Saturday had not publicly identified any suspects in the killing.



