Prince Harry lost a preliminary round Friday in his libel case against the publisher of the Daily Mail tabloid over an article that said he tried to hide his efforts to retain publicly funded protection in the United Kingdom after walking away from his role as a working member of the royal family. A judge at the High Court in London ruled that Associated Newspapers Ltd. can continue to argue that the story reflected an "honest opinion" about the facts of the case and therefore was not libelous. The publisher, which is the defendant in the case, has a "real prospect" of showing that public statements issued on Harry's behalf were misleading, the judge wrote in his decision. "I anticipate that, at trial, the defendant may well submit that this was a masterclass in the art of 'spinning,'" Justice Matthew Nicklin wrote. "And, the defendant argues, it was successful in misleading and/or confusing the public." A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday to discuss the consequences of the ruling. Harry, 39, is challenging the government's decision to provide security on a case-by-case basis when he and his family visit Britain. Harry has said hostility toward him and his wife on social media and relentless hounding by the news media threaten their safety. The Mail on Sunday and Mail Online published an article in February 2022 about the issue. Harry claims the article was "fundamentally inaccurate" and the newspaper libeled him when it suggested he lied in his initial public statements about his case challenging the government. Associated Newspapers Ltd. argued the article expressed an "honest opinion" and did not seriously harm Harry's reputation.

Ryan Seacrest will usher in 2024 on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" on Dec. 31 from New York's Times Square, alongside his host Rita Ora. There will be satellite locations in Los Angeles -- hosted by Jeannie Mai -- and a Spanish language countdown with host Dayanara Torres live from San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Los Angeles party boasts of a star-studded lineup: R&B up-and-comer Coco Jones, singer Doechii, pop belter Ellie Goulding, pop-punks Green Day and 2024 Grammy album of the year nominee Janelle Monae. Loud Luxury x Two Friends Feat. Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Renee Rapp and Thirty Seconds to Mars will also take the stage to usher in 2024. In a year where "Barbie" ruled everything in pop culture, the Danish-Norwegian Europop band Aqua will revisit their best-known hit, 1997's "Barbie Girl."