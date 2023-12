NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

Men's Top 25 schedule All times Central

Today's games

TEAMOPPONENTTIME

No. 1 Arizonavs. No. 23 Wisconsin2:15 p.m.

No. 2 Kansasvs. Missouri4:15 p.m.

No. 3 Houstonvs. Jackson St.3 p.m.

No. 4 Purduevs. Alabama*12:30 p.m.

No. 5 Connecticutvs. Ark.-Pine Bluff11 a.m.

No. 7 Gonzagaat Washington10 p.m.

No. 8 Marquettevs. Notre Dame8 p.m.

No. 10 Creightonvs. Cent. Michigan1 p.m.

No. 12 Texasvs. Houston Christian2 p.m.

No. 13 Colorado St.vs. Saint Mary's (Calif.)5:30 p.m.

No. 14 BYUat Utah6 p.m.

No. 16 Kentuckyvs. Penn#11 a.m.

No. 17 Tennesseevs. No. 20 Illinois11 a.m.

No. 18 James Madisonat Old Dominion6 p.m.

No. 19 Oklahomavs. Arkansas^3 p.m.

No. 22 Dukevs. UNC-Charlotte1:15 p.m.

No. 24 Clemsonvs. TCU*3 p.m.

No. 25 San Diego St.vs. UC Irvine9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

TEAMOPPONENTTIME

No. 15 Miamivs. Colorado+1 p.m.

No. 21 Texas A&Mvs. Memphis3 p.m.

*at Toronto

#at Philadelphia

^at Tulsa

+at Brooklyn, NY