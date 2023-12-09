No new approach for Bisons in semis

Expect Harding players and coaches to dress about as casually as possible before they take part in the biggest game in program history. Just don't let their attire of choice fool you.

It's all business for the Bisons.

The Great American Conference champions can do something that's never been done by any school in the state when they face Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) at 11 a.m. today in the semifinals of the NCAA Division II playoffs at First Security Stadium in Searcy.

There has never been a team from Arkansas win the division's national championship since it was initially created in 1973.

To take that a step further, there's never been a group from the state appear in the Division II final.

Harding (13-0) has a chance to change half of those details today.

"I'll tell you what, everybody's locked in," Harding Coach Paul Simmons said. "This team has had such a business-like mindset really from the beginning of the year. They've done a great job of not getting too high or too low and just coming to work every day.

"Obviously the stakes are the highest they've ever been, but it certainly feels like we still prepare for the opponent the exact same way. Nothing has changed in that regard."

The end game is also the same for the Bisons, who have reached this point in the postseason one other time. Harding lost at eventual-champion Texas A&M-Commerce 31-17 during Simmons' first year as coach in 2017. This time, the Bisons will have an opportunity to clinch a berth in the national championship game in front of their home crowd.

The winner will likely get an early chance to scout its opponent in next week's national title game. The second semifinal matchup between Colorado School of Mines and Kutztown (Pa.) begins at 2:30 p.m.

That won't be the focal point for Harding or Lenoir-Rhyne (13-1), especially on a day when playing conditions aren't expected to be ideal.

The forecast calls for rain throughout, and ordinarily, that would potentially favor a run-heavy team like the Bisons, but the Bears are adept on the ground as well.

While Harding leads Division II in rushing, Lenoir-Rhyne, the South Atlantic Conference champion, runs for 217.6 yards on average, which ranks 13th nationally. Last week in a driving rain during their 35-7 victory at Valdosta (Ga.) State, the Bears ran for 307 yards, with Zayvion Turner-Knox finishing with 145 yards on 15 carries.

But the sophomore isn't who Lenoir-Rhyne typically leans on to get their rushing attack untracked. That distinction belongs to Dwayne McGee.

The 5-7 junior is third in the NCAA Division II with 1,531 yards on 222 carries. He had 102 yards a week ago and has rushed for 100 yards or more in eight of the Bears' 14 games. But that's only a fraction of what Lenoir-Rhyne has to offer.

"I think their quarterback is really good," Simmons said of the Bears' Sean White. "He's got a really strong arm, man. When his feet are set, he throws it really, really well."

White, a 6-1 junior, threw for just 51 yards in the team's most recent win, but he'd passed for more than 300 yards in each of their prior three games. He opened the playoffs with a 398-yard, 5-touchdown outing against Shepherd (W.Va.), and then followed that with 310 yards and 2 scores against Benedict (S.C.).

"They're pretty balanced," Simmons said. "Obviously, they've got multiple backs that can take it the distance. Their feature back is the stud, but they've got some slot receivers that are a major problem as well."

Seven players have at least three touchdown catches for the Bears, led by Songa Yates' eight. DeAree Rogers leads the team with 50 catches for 671 yards.

For everything that the Bears do well offensively, they're equally impressive on the other side of the ball. Lenoir-Rhyne is sixth in total defense and allows 73.1 yards on the ground -- a mark that's fifth-best in Division II. That defensive prowess was front and center against Valdosta State, when the Bears held the Blazers to 2 yards rushing.

However, Lenoir-Rhyne Coach Mike Jacobs said he believes his team will be presented with a significant test, too.

"It goes without saying that when you're in the semifinals, that [Harding] is a really good football team," he said. "They run the Triple-Option offense. They're the leading rushing team in the country for over 400 yards a game, and people talk about that. But what I don't think people talk enough about is their defense after watching tape.

"They've gotten after two really good football teams in Central Missouri and Grand Valley [Mich.] State on defense."

The Bisons limited Grand Valley State's offense to more than 220 yards below its season average during its 7-6 win in last week's quarterfinals. Harding also kept the Lakers to 62 yards on the ground and recorded five sacks.

That win was particularly noteworthy for the Bisons because it came against a team that'd won more games than anyone ever has in Division II.

"We celebrated probably a little longer than normal," Simmons said. "[Grand Valley State] was the best team we'd played for sure at that point. They were just so dominant on both sides of the ball all season long, and we all recognized the value of that victory because that challenge was so huge.

"But we put it away afterwards, got up the next day and was ready to go to work."

That work centered on comprising a plan to try to slow down the Bears, who like the Bisons, are in the national semifinals for the second time. Lenoir-Rhyne hasn't lost in more than a month and has won its past three road games, including its past two in the postseason.

That, in earnest, means that the near 700-mile trip from Hickory, N.C., to Searcy may not phase the Bears much. Neither will a downpour of rain.

"We've got a different challenge, a new challenge, but it's certainly a big challenge because [Lenoir-Rhyne] is a really good football team," Simmons said. "I would love for us to get back into the takeaway column, too. Our season was built on taking the ball away, and we haven't done it in two weeks.

"But I think if we can keep from giving up big plays, we'll be in good shape. If we can do that, take the ball away some and protect the ball ourselves, it should be a good day for the Bisons."