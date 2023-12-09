Off and running





HOT SPRINGS -- There was a buzz in the air in the moments before Friday's first post time of the Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort's live racing season.

One of the most excited individuals in the building was new track announcer Matt Dinerman, who became Oaklawn's seventh track announcer.

Prior to making the move to Arkansas, Dinerman called live races as the track announcer at Golden Gate Fields in the San Francisco Bay area. A native of San Diego, Dinerman said he is excited for the new opportunity to work at Oaklawn.

"The racing here is top notch obviously, but the community and fans just love their racing here," he said. "You don't see it very often anywhere else really. You don't see that type of support for racing in one town. I'm excited to meet the fans and meet so many people that share the passion I do for racing."

The live racing calendar at Oaklawn runs into May this season, with the highlight coming March 30 when it hosts one of the premier races in the sport, the $1.5 million Arkansas Derby. Oaklawn's 66-day race schedule concludes May 4.

Oaklawn has hosted races since 1904 and is regarded as one of the top tracks for thoroughbred racing in the national. The quality of horses at Oaklawn is one of the main reasons that Dinerman, 31, said he jumped at the opportunity to come to Hot Springs.

"I'm just excited to call some really nice horses," he said. "We get some of the best stock here [with] some of the best wintertime racing, and the purses are unheard of at this time of the year. It's fantastic."

With temperatures in the 60s with a light drizzle Friday afternoon, fans from across the region made their way to Oaklawn to take in opening day of racing with most of the announced attendance of 14,500 on hand well over an hour before the first post time.

Olie Justice made a three-hour drive from Parthenon in Newton County to be a part of the opening day. He said coming to Oaklawn has been a tradition for him ever since he was a kid in the early 1990s. Despite the long drive, he makes the trip to Hot Springs as often as he can.

"This is like the greatest place in the world for me," Justice said. "I'm here every chance I get. I think horse racing is the greatest sport in the world. I've been coming here ever since I was old enough to come in here. I just love watching the horses run."

Justice was accompanied by his friend Edgar Flores, who made the trip from Pine Bluff. While it was only his second trip to Oaklawn, Flores said he enjoys the atmosphere and gets betting advice from Justice.

"I'm teaching him how to lose money," Justice said as they both laughed.

"It's the fun equivalent of people, money, horses and Hot Springs," Flores said.

With horse racing being a sport that has fallen on hard times in many markets around the country, Oaklawn stands out as a gem for the sport in the state. With some of the strongest fan support around and top of the line facilities, Oaklawn is a draw for many in the horse racing industry.

"Golden Gate actually has a synthetic main track," Dinerman said while discussing what sets Oaklawn apart from the competition. "Here we only have dirt, so the tracks are very different. The highest quality of horse here is the best in the country, so that's a little bit of a change. I would say here, it's really the whole town. It's all racing all the time during the season."





Vinny Hardy (left) of Texarkana, Texas, holds his hat as his fiancee, Cynthia Simmons (right), pulls a number from his hat and friends Garland Gee (left center) and his wife Christy, both of Russellville, look on Friday at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs. The group said pulling numbers out of the hat for the superfecta won them $1,400 last year on opening day, so they were doing it again this year. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)







Jockey Ramon Vazquez gestures after crossing the finish line aboard Valentine Candy to win Friday’s $150,000 Advent Stakes. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)







Wartime Hero (6) and jockey Emmanuel Esquivel, edge past Galerio and Ramon Vazquez to win Friday’s fourth race by a head. Wartime Hero paid $5.20, $3.20 and $2.80, while Galerio paid $3.20 and $2.60. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)







Ellis McVoy (left) of Sherwood and Morris Ross of North Little Rock look over their racing forms between races Friday. Oaklawn’s on-track handle Friday was $546,873. The total handle was $6,980,764. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)







A thoroughbred is led into the paddock area at Oaklawn Racing Casino Report prior to being saddled for a race Friday. The opening day of Oaklawn’s live racing season drew an announced crowd of 14,500. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)







Photo Gallery Opening Day at Oaklawn 2023 Opening Day of horse racing at Oaklawn on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Hot Springs.



