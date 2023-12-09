BASEBALL

Red Sox trade for O'Neill

The Boston Red Sox acquired outfielder Tyler O'Neill from the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, bringing in a two-time Gold Glove winner to replace the departing Alex Verdugo. St. Louis received right-handers Nick Robertson and Victor Santos in return. O'Neill finished eighth in the NL MVP voting in 2021, batting .286 with 34 home runs and 80 RBI. But he hasn't come close to that production since -- or before -- with a .248 average and 78 home runs in his six-year career. O'Neill is in his final season of arbitration eligibility and could become a free agent after the 2024 season. He is projected to earn a salary of $5.5 million. Robertson appeared in 18 games for the Red Sox and Dodgers last season, with a 0-1 record and 6.04 ERA. Santos, who missed all of 2023 with a right elbow injury, has a 23-48 record and 5.21 ERA in seven seasons with the Tigers, Rockies, Rangers, Brewers, Pirates, Reds and Orioles. The Cardinals said he will be assigned to the minor leagues.

Angels add Fletcher, Stassi

The Atlanta Braves obtained infielder David Fletcher and catcher Max Stassi from the Los Angeles Angels on Friday for infielder Evan White and left-hander Tyler Thomas. Fletcher, 29, hit .247 with 2 home runs and 12 RBI in 33 games with the Angels this season and batted .331 with 4 home runs and 38 RBI in 85 games at Triple-A Salt Lake. Stassi, 32, did not play this season. He strained his left hip in spring training, and the team said on Sept. 9 that while he was capable of resuming baseball activities, he would miss the rest of the season because of a serious family medical issue.

Mets, reliever reach deal

Relief pitcher Jorge Lopez and the New York Mets have agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the agreement was pending a physical and had not been announced by the team. Lopez gives the Mets another experienced arm as they rebuild their bullpen depth with low-cost castoffs. The right-hander pitched for three playoff teams last season, going 6-2 with a 5.95 ERA and three saves in 61 relief appearances for Minnesota, Miami and Baltimore. Lopez, who turns 31 in February, moved exclusively to the bullpen in 2022 and was a dominant closer for the Orioles during four breakout months that earned him an All-Star selection. Baltimore traded him to the Twins in early August that year and he finished 4-7 with a 2.54 ERA and 23 saves in 67 games.

GOLF

PGA loses key event

The Wells Fargo Championship is not renewing its contract to host a PGA Tour event, ending 22 years on the schedule for what is now a signature event with a $20 million purse. The tournament is held at Quail Hollow Club, which has hosted the PGA Championship and the Presidents Cup. It will be played for the final time next May. "Wells Fargo is not renewing the Wells Fargo Championship as a Signature Event in 2025 and beyond," the company said in a statement, adding that it was proud of its history and the more than $30 million it has raised for charity. Sports Business Journal reported last month a new funding model by the PGA Tour in which tournaments would put up more toward the purse. The publication reported Friday that Wells Fargo wanted to remain as a sponsor and raised the ideal of dropping its signature event status to cut back on the price tag.

FOOTBALL

Saints' QB cleared to play

Saints quarterback Derek Carr cleared the concussion protocol on Friday evening, increasing the likelihood that he'll start on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Carr, who left New Orleans' 33-28 loss to Detroit last week with a concussion as well as shoulder and rib injuries, was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. However, he participated -- at least on a limited basis -- in every practice this week. Carr's injury came after he'd been booed repeatedly by the Superdome crowd when taking the field, starting in pre-game warmups and throughout much of last Sunday's game. Aided by an interception on Carr's first pass of the game, the Lions raced to a 21-0 lead in the first seven minutes. New Orleans got as close as 24-21 before Carr lost a fumble on a fluky play in which guard James Hurst knocked the ball from the quarterback's hands. That turnover set up another Detroit touchdown.

Raiders' OT out vs. Vikings

Left tackle Kolton Miller, the Las Vegas Raiders' best offensive lineman, will not play in Sunday's home game against the Minnesota Vikings because of a lingering shoulder injury. Miller played in the Raiders' most recent game two weeks ago against Kansas City after sitting out the previous two weeks with the injury. He is rated by Pro Football Focus as the NFL's 11th-best offensive tackle. Also, rush end Maxx Crosby is questionable because of an ongoing knee injury.

Tulane hires familiar coach

Tulane has decided to fill its coaching vacancy with Troy's Jon Sumrall, who like his predecessor has posted consecutive seasons with more than 10 wins. Sumrall, whose hiring was announced Friday by incoming Athletic Director David Harris, replaces Willie Fritz, who left Tulane after eight seasons on Sunday to take over at Houston. The 41-year-old Sumrall has gone 23-4 at Troy the past two seasons, winning back-to-back Sun Belt Conference championships. Now he'll take over a program that won 23 games and one American Athletic Conference title during the past two seasons. Sumrall, a native of Huntsville, Ala., is no stranger to Tulane, where he was co-defensive coordinator under Curtis Johnson from 2012-14.