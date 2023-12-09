Other Days

100 years ago

Dec. 9, 1923

Ferdinand Knoll, aged recluse who for years operated a little grocery store at 2200 West Seventh street, was killed in his store early yesterday morning evidently while resisting robbers, who had broken into the place. ... Knoll for many years had lived the life of a recluse, in the rear of his little shop, and was said to have had no close friends. He always carried a large amount of money about his person, it was believed, seldom, if ever visiting a bank. This had led police to believe that a planned robbery, on the part of persons knowing of this habit, led to the burglary and subsequent murder.

50 years ago

Dec. 9, 1973

Attorney General Jim Guy Tucker has been quoted in the Harvard Crimson, the University newspaper, as favoring an environmental impact study by Harvard of Arkansas Power and Light Company's proposed White Bluff power plant near Redfield. Harvard owns the largest block of stock in Middle South Utilities, Inc., AP and L's parent company. More than 1,700 Harvard and Radcliffe College undergraduates have petitioned for the environmental study, which is being sought by Arkansas Community Organization for Reform Now (ACORN), an activist group opposed to the plant on environmental grounds.

25 years ago

Dec. 9, 1998

A Pulaski County Quorum Court committee recommended Tuesday appropriating $363,750 to build a College Station Community Center to replace the one destroyed by a tornado in March 1997. More than half the money -- $233,750 -- comes from the state. The remaining $130,000 comes from insurance held by College Station's Progressive League. The March 1, 1997, tornado destroyed part of College Station, including the community center. State Sen. Bill Walker, D-Little Rock, helped get the area $500,000 from the Legislature for cleanup and redevelopment. Half that amount was designated for rebuilding the community center. Some money has been spent on cleaning up the site and hiring architects.

10 years ago

Dec. 9, 2013

The majority of people who were without power as a result of the winter storm that swept across the state over the weekend were expected to have service restored by Sunday night, but officials said roads will remain icy through Monday morning. Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department spokesman Danny Straessle cautioned drivers to be wary of roads that may have been clear Sunday but refroze overnight. "Conditions on the state highway system will not be normal," Straessle said. "As a result, your commute will not be normal. You will need to give yourself extra time to get from one point to another, drive under the speed limit, leave distance between your car and the one in front of you and be prepared for delays because there will still be ice patches. We're not out of this yet."