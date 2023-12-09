Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 5-10 (50%)

MEET 5-10 (50%)

LEE'S LOCK Therideofalifetime in the third

BEST BET Orange Diablo in the eighth

LONG SHOT God's Country in the second

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $60,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $30,000

GREATHEART** finished third at a higher class level at Delaware, and the 5-year-old has done his best running at Oaklawn. HERN has not raced since July, but he is working well for trainer Steve Asmussen and his best races from last winter appear good enough. W W CRAZY is taking a slight drop in class on the heels of a solid third-place route finish at Churchill.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 GreatheartLeparouxWard3-1

3 HernKAsmussenAsmussen5-2

2 W W CrazyArrietaBecker7-2

6 Mystery MoVazquezCompton9-2

5 ComplyDe La CruzRone8-1

7 Dial in for LuteEsquivelVillafranco8-1

1 Chapel BarnJordanAltamirano15-1

4 What a CountryEAsmussenAsmussen20-1

2 Purse $115,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 2-year-olds, maiden special weight

GOD'S COUNTRY*** is an unraced gelding with a series of encouraging breezes. His dam was a multiple stake-winning sprinter, and his trainer does win with first-timers. HOLUS BOLUS earned the field's fastest Beyer figure in a vastly improved second-place finish at Louisiana Downs. BIG ANDY MORT has four consecutive five-furlong breezes, and the first-timer appears fit and ready to contend.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 God's CountryEsquivelGonzalez9-2

11 Holus BolusBaileyCreighton7-2

12 Big Andy MortZimmermanDiVito6-1

2 Sunday SpiritBejaranoMoquett5-1

6 Hello Mr CopelandDe La CruzDixon6-1

4 Secret StrategyJordanChleborad8-1

3 Devils ForkSantanaOrtiz10-1

1 Abby's EncoreHarrCates12-1

7 Ryno WreckerTorresFires12-1

10 All Green LightsCastilloPrather15-1

5 Bet All the GoldBowenSoto20-1

8 Crime ZoneWalesMason30-1

13 Get Away With ItDe La CruzVillafranco20-1

14 Reveille ValleyZimmermanMcBride20-1

3 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

THERIDEOFALIFETIME**** is training very well for his return from a freshening, and he has consistently been competitive or beaten better. CREEKMORE easily defeated $6,250 rivals last month at FanDuel, and he is back in the good form he showed last spring. THAT KHENNY has earned competitive Beyer figures this season at Indiana, and the front-runner is back at a preferred distance after faltering at seven furlongs at Churchill Downs.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 TherideofalifetimeArrietaGibson4-5

8 CreekmoreFuentesMartinez7-2

9 That KhennyAndersonGarcia8-1

10 Violent GigiEsquivelContreras10-1

6 Roman GiantTorresMason15-1

11 Aspen ClubGarciaMorse15-1

7 Mo ChoctawZimmermanChleborad15-1

13 SonnyisnotsofunnyOrtizBentler15-1

5 Citrus BayGallardoTranquilino20-1

3 Hallow PointDe La CruzSchleis20-1

1 Galactic EmpireJordanMartin30-1

2 Easy Big BoyHernandezHewitt30-1

12 Warhorse WestBowenRone30-1

14 Whooping JayEramiaPetalino30-1

4 Purse $115,000, 1 mile, 2-year-olds, maiden special weight

RUN JALEN RUN*** lost two photo finishes this fall at Churchill Downs, and the consistent son of sprint champion Runhappy switches to a leading rider. GOLDBRICK pressed the pace in an improved runner-up finish last month at Churchill, and he is quicker than the top selection. RIDE FOR SUL is a nicely bred colt with a speedy pedigree, and trainer Steve Asmussen knows how to bring one up to a winning debut.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Run Jalen RunTorresSharp9-5

1 GoldbrickArrietaCalhoun3-1

6 Ride for SulAsmussenAsmussen5-1

7 RivetageLeparouxMcPeek6-1

9 SearcyChuanCox8-1

2 Northern ChillBejaranoBlair15-1

4 Geno's MythBowenPuhich15-1

5 DrobnyLanderosHartman20-1

8 Gotta Have DreamsEsquivelShorter30-1

11 Daily GrindVazquezLukas30-1

12 Famous Final SceneEramiaVon Hemel30-1

10 Silver ToneFuentesCompton30-1

5 Purse $115,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 2-year-olds, maiden special weight

SILVER ROSE*** has broken a half-step slow in both of her in-the-money finishes at Churchill, and her talent and experience make her the one to beat. PRINCESS IS OLIVIA was beaten only a nose, while nearly four lengths clear of third, in a vastly improved effort Nov. 19 at Churchill. BANG BANG FURY showed an ability to finish in both of her races at Churchill, and the beaten post-time favorite is a threat if able to draw into the race.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 Silver RoseChuanCox7-5

2 Princess Is OliviaArrietaCano4-1

14 Bang Bang FuryArrietaVon Hemel9-2

1 Happy N SmilingSantanaOrtiz8-1

6 Cruise MissileTorresWilliams5-1

5 Peppers GirlfriendEramiaVon Hemel12-1

10 What's Her NumberLanderosSharp15-1

7 She's Not a JokeZimmermanMartin15-1

8 CopperdropVazquezAsmussen15-1

11 ThunderstrikeJordanMason20-1

3 Catty CruiseAndersonVance30-1

13 Red VoltaHarrCline30-1

12 Social AffairGarciaLukas30-1

4 Texas SequoiaWalesSoto30-1

6 The Ring the Bell. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up

TEJANO TWIST*** won the Grade III Whitmore last season at Oaklawn, and the millionaire exits a clear and fast stake victory at Churchill. RYVIT has won three of four races at Oaklawn, including the 2023 Bachelor. OSBOURNE defeated allowance runners by seven lengths in his first start of the 2022-23 Oaklawn season, and his most recent race was a clear optional claiming victory at Churchill.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Tejano TwistLanderosHartman8-5

7 RyvitKAsmussenSAsmussen2-1

1 OsbourneLeparouxMoquett5-1

5 Necker IslandTorresHartman8-1

9 Sir WellingtonGallardoRobertson12-1

3 UltimateZimmermanMartin12-1

4 Top GunnerSantanaOrtiz15-1

8 Caddo RiverBejaranoLukas20-1

2 ManuelitoDe La CruzHaran20-1

7 Purse $140,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

HALMSTAD** easily defeated a talented runner in a maiden score at Keeneland, and he is back on Lasix after a fourth-place sprint stake finish without the medication. MEGAN'S HONOR won an exceptionally fast optional claiming race at FanDuel, and he has finished in the exacta in seven of nine races at this distance. UNDERHILL'S TAB can be an up-and-down runner, but he is a logical contender with one of his better races.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 HalmstadBejaranoRutledge5-2

9 Megan's HonorArrietaBecker3-1

4 Underhill's TabTorresMedina9-2

10 Circle Back JackVazquezGarcia6-1

3 Tee BurnsZimmermanHartman10-1

1 Plausible DenileSantanaDiVito12-1

6 IcingGarciaGinter12-1

11 B SuddLanderosOrtiz15-1

13 Happy DancerGallardoLund20-1

2 Manta ReyDe La CruzHaran20-1

8 Reef's DestinyHarrCline30-1

12 Billy JackAsmussenAsmussen20-1

7 Dust DancerOrtizBentler30-1

8 Purse $115,000, 1 mile, 2-year-olds, maiden special weight

ORANGE DIABLO*** was disqualified for interference after a decisive debut win two back at Churchill, and his natural ability and racing experience will make him difficult to beat. IMPERIAL GUN is an unraced son of champion Gun Runner, and he brings a series of strong five-furlong breezes up to the race. PET SOUNDS was caught inside the final furlong in a second-place sprint at Woodbine, and he looms as a threat if he prefers dirt over synthetic surfaces.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Orange DiabloChuanCox7-5

11 Imperial GunAsmussenAsmussen3-1

7 Pet SoundsSantanaMcKnight6-1

8 PenrodBejaranoMoquett10-1

1 Twirling TroilletTorresMilligan12-1

3 SpeedtailArrietaMason12-1

5 MikealiciousCastilloMaker12-1

10 Stick ShiftEsquivelO'Neill15-1

9 Golden PlateLeparouxMcPeek20-1

6 Commander StormZimmermanHaran30-1

2 Tornado RoadVazquezLukas20-1

12 Dutch MillsJuarezOrtiz30-1

13 Justifiably SoCastilloZito30-1

9 The Mistletoe. Purse $150,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

ICE ORCHID** is a multiple graded stake-placed filly, who has been very good this fall competing in strong optional claiming races in Kentucky. MISTY VEIL has been earning competitive Beyer figures competing in graded stake races, and she gets some class relief and drew a favorable post. LOVELY RIDE won this stake and the Pippen last season at Oaklawn, and the determined front-runner is the one to beat if fit following a six-month freshening.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 Ice OrchidSantanaOrtiz7-2

2 Misty VeilCastilloMaker9-2

4 Lovely RideTorresWilliams4-1

6 Coastal CharmGarciaHobby9-2

9 Adaline JuliaVazquezWilliams6-1

5 Saddle Up JessieArrietaRussell6-1

7 EffortlesslyelgantBejaranoCasse12-1

8 Charlee MaeFuentesGonzalez20-1

1 Big Bad DivaZimmermanMartin20-1

11 ButterbeanLeparouxMcPeek20-1

3 CharlizeLanderosPrather30-1

10 Purse $140,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

W W SCOUT'S HONOR** won a fast optional claimer at FanDuel following a four-month layoff, and the speedy veteran earned his fastest Beyer figure in his lone start at Oaklawn last spring. DON'T WAIT UP earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure when defeating starter allowance rivals at Churchill, and he did win his only race on a sloppy track. GUNFLASH has easily won three of his past four one-turn races, and he has competitive Beyer figures and a leading rider.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 W W Scout's HonorArrietaBecker3-1

1 Don't Wait UpEsquivelGarcia7-2

11 GunflashTorresBroberg4-1

12 Spend BenjaminsBejaranoShorter5-1

6 LamutanaattyAsmussenAsmussen6-1

9 Affable MonarchJuarezWard12-1

5 Bolt Forty FiveDe La CruzAnderson15-1

3 St AndrewsFuentesCompton20-1

2 Bohemian BoLeparouxVance20-1

8 Hey EugeneVazquezMaker30-1

4 CycloneBowenPuhl30-1

10 IgnitisHernandezLukas30-1

13 Meadow ValueAndersonElliott30-1