Road crashes leave 2 dead

Two people were killed and another injured in crashes on Arkansas roads Thursday evening, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Cindy Russell, 50, of Eureka Springs was fatally injured about 4:05 p.m. on Carroll County Road 601 when the 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on which she was a passenger flipped over after leaving the road, according to a report.

Russell and the driver of the motorcycle, 59-year-old Paul Boss of Green Forest, were taken to a Springfield, Mo., hospital for treatment, but Russell died of her injuries at 12:32 a.m. Friday.

Steven Smith, 61, of De Queen, died at 10:13 p.m. Thursday after the 1990 GMC Sierra he was driving west on De Queen Lake Road left the road and struck a tree, according to a report.

Troopers investigating each of the crashes reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.