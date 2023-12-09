GIRLS

BRYANT 56, ROGERS 47 Austin Oholendt scored 27 points to power Bryant (8-5) on the road. Brilynn Finley added 22 points for the Lady Hornets.

DUMAS 56, LAKE VILLAGE 24 Kendri Broughton's 15 points and 12 rebounds led Dumas (8-1, 2-0 3A-8). Steph Steen and Ziyaun McKinzie had 10 points and nine points, respectively, for the Lady Bobcats.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 71, IZARD COUNTY 18 A.J. Person posted 15 points and Dessie McCarty came up with 14 points for Mount Vernon-Enola (18-0, 4-0 2A-2). Coree Kyle had 12 points, Ashleigh Sprague 10 and Alyssa Gilbert eight for the Lady Warhawks. Tinley Bailey had seven points for Izard County (5-3, 2-2).

PULASKI ACADEMY 74, BAUXITE 21 Randi Stewart had 16 points and Madison Sanders added 12 points for Pulaski Academy (4-3, 1-0 4A-5). Anna Kate Nichols contributed nine points for the Lady Bruins.

YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 42, COTTER 41 Abby Methvin's driving basket just before the final horn won it for Yellville-Summit (5-5, 3-0 2A-1). K.J. Moore, Kamryn Mason and Hannah Hayward all had 10 points for the Lady Panthers. Kylee Chastain piled up 15 points and five steals for Cotter (8-7, 1-1). Emma Jones had 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals.

BOYS

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 68, CLINTON 35 Landren Blocker kept the pressure on the Yellowjackets with 23 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals in a conference conquest for Little Rock Christian (6-0, 2-0 4A-5). Jameel Wesley had 12 points and J.J. Andrews added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 55, IZARD COUNTY 54 Cody Hoover's late free throw was the game-winner for Mount Vernon-Enola (15-3, 4-0 2A-2). Logan Loyd scored 14 points and Jaden Rowe had 12 points in the win. Hoover tallied 10 points. Keaton Melton hit five three-pointers and finished with 15 points for Izard County (3-2, 2-2). Jude Everett followed with 10 points.

CARDINAL CLASSIC

At Farmington

BENTON 76, FORREST CITY 47 Harrison Pickett had 20 points to pace Benton (8-1), which had no trouble beating the Mustangs. Dae'Juan Ellis had 18 points and A.D. Gray tallied 15 points for the Panthers.

FARMINGTON 79, VILONIA 71 Jaxon Berry led his team with 28 points as Farmington (10-2) beat the Eagles. Layne Taylor had 23 points, 9 assists and 7 rebounds, while Sam Kirkman had 21 points on seven three-pointers for the Cardinals.

CABOT CLASSIC

At Cabot

LAKE HAMILTON 64, COLLIERVILLE, TENN. 54 Ty Robinson churned out 25 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists as Lake Hamilton (6-3) won for the fifth time in its past six games. Aaron Abernathy had 11 points and LaBraun Christon added 10 points and five rebounds for the Wolves.

THURSDAY'S LATE GAMES

GIRLS

CONCORD 65, SLOAN-HENDRIX 41 Kately Cornett tossed in 19 points and Ashlyn Cossey had 16 points as Concord (17-1) tuned up for next week's clash with Norfork by whipping the Lady Greyhounds. Laiken Cornett and Laney Brackett both had 10 points for the Lady Pirates, who've won 14 consecutive games.

CORNING 58, PIGGOTT 39 Katie Karr delivered 16 points for Corning (4-5, 2-0 3A-3). Presley Martin and Addison George both scored 15 points, and Olivia Compton had 10 points for the Lady Bobcats.

DUMAS 62, HAMBURG 31 Steph Steen had 13 points, 5 assists and 4 steals as Dumas (7-1) strolled to a victory. Kendri Broughton had 12 points and four rebounds, and Mirica Scott added nine points for the Lady Bobcats.

McGEHEE 58, FORDYCE 50 Cy'nara Robinson had 22 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists to maintain a hot streak for McGehee (7-2). Amiah Esaw finished with 15 points and Jaliyah Boyd 11 for the Lady Owls, who've won their past six games. Kyra Lewis also added eight points and four rebounds for McGehee.

RIVERCREST 55, HELENA-WEST HELENA 52 Destiny Burks scored 24 points to get Rivercrest (6-3) past the Lady Cougars. Mykayla Banks scored 12 points as well for the Lady Colts. Jakyra Jackson was huge for Helena-West Helena (3-2), stacking up 37 points, 16 rebounds, 10 steals and 4 blocks.

FIRST NATIONAL BANK SHOOTOUT

At Paragould

BROOKLAND 58, LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 53, OT Kinsey Clark ad 12 points as Brookland (9-1) outlasted the Lady Warriors in overtime. Evan Polsgrove and Addy Vowell both had 10 points for the Lady Bearcats, who trailed by 10 points going into the fourth quarter.

MARK MARTIN/LYON COLLEGE INVITATIONAL

At Batesville

CEDAR RIDGE 46, WYNNE 44 Emilee Pankey guided Cedar Ridge (7-4) to the consolation bracket title by beating the Lady 'Jackets. Klara Gooch muscled up 15 points for the Lady Timberwolves, winners of three consecutive games. Kylia Cody scored 16 points and Cadence Irby 11 for Wynne (7-5).

NETTLETON 56, MANILA 53 Donna Douglas' 22 points spearheaded Nettleton (9-0) during its comeback win. McKenzie Williams had 10 points for the Lady Raiders. Lucy Farmer led Manila (6-3) with 15 points. Madysen Deeds chimed in with 11 points and Chloe Helms had 10 points, including 3 three-pointers, for the Lady Lions.

SEARCY 61, THAYER, MO. 53, OT Sara McCain boosted Searcy (8-2) with 20 points as it held on in overtime. Zaniyah Johnson scored 15 points and Eva Roberts had 12 for the Lady Lions. Hadley Meyer piled up 27 points and Abby Bowers netted 10 points for Thayer (1-2)

NWA CLASSIC

At Fayetteville

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 57, TULSA UNION 27 Delaney Roller finished with 13 points and seven rebounds for Har-Ber (6-2), which has won five straight games. Jazmine McCarther had 13 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds, while Madisen Campbell added 9 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals for the Lady Wildcats.

SOUTH ARKANSAS SHOOTOUT

At Bradley

FOUKE 62, TAYLOR 36 Nailah Zetrenne provided a team-high 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead Fouke (11-0). Allison Caudle had 12 points and Kendall Haworth had eight points for the Lady Panthers.

BOYS

ALMA 50, MULDROW, OKLA. 31 Easton Boggs' 16 points sent Alma (3-3) into the next round of the Sequoyah Invitational in Talequah, Okla. Miles Kendrick had 11 points and Camden Curd had eight for the Airedales.

DUMAS 70, HAMBURG 60 Raylen Spratt continued his impressive play, scoring 27 points in a victory for Dumas (7-1). Billy Reddick also had 27 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists for the Bobcats. Joseph Jones added 12 points and eight rebounds for Dumas.

EARLE 81, MARMADUKE 51 Joseph McVay finished with 31 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists in a blowout for Earle (3-1, 3-1 2A-3). C.J. Wren had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Taron Hurst ended with 13 points and 10 assists for the Bulldogs.

MARKED TREE 49, EAST POINSETT COUNTY 46 Cameron Marshall scored 18 points as Marked Tree (5-1) stepped out of conference play to beat its rivals.

CARDINAL CLASSIC

At Farmington

FARMINGTON 67, HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 46 Layne Taylor had 26 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds in an event-opening win for Farmington (9-2). Jaxon Berry had 18 points and six rebounds, and Mason Simpson contributed nine points and six rebounds for the Cardinals.

FORREST CITY 67, THE NEW SCHOOL 52 Melvin Shaw compiled 28 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists to keep Forrest City (6-2) rolling. The Mustangs have won three games in a row.

CABOT CLASSIC

At Cabot

CABOT 52, COLLIERVILLE, TENN. 48 Jermaine Christopher put up 15 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists to lead Cabot (4-6). Braydon Hall scored 11 points, and Colton Rosenbaum had eight points and five rebounds for the Panthers, who've won back-to-back games.

LAKE HAMILTON 76, GREENBRIER 36 Ty Robinson hit 9 of 10 three-pointers and finished with 35 points in less than three quarters for Lake Hamilton (5-3). LaBraun Christon tied a school-record with 16 assists to go along with his 12 points, 7 rebounds and 6 steals. Aaron Abernathy and Zane Pennington followed with nine points apiece for the Wolves.

MARK MARTIN/LYON COLLEGE INVITATIONAL

At Batesville

CEDAR RIDGE 86, SEARCY 78 Easton Griffin finished with 27 points, including six three-pointers, as Cedar Ridge (11-1) advanced to the final. Kyle Provence hit 12 of 13 free throws and finished with 22 points, while Caden Griffin had 18 points for the Timberwolves, who've won five straight games. Jaylan Clifton led Searcy (4-5) with 19 points, with 15 coming on three-pointers. Trelyn Shepard had 16 points and Jayden Duffy 15 for the Lions.

THAYER, MO. 54, BATESVILLE 30 Rowan Spencer led with 12 points for Thayer (3-1), which finally broke away in the second half. Devin Harrington dropped in 12 points as well for the Bobcats, who outscored Batesville (4-5) 34-10 after halftime. Raphael Thomas had nine points in the loss for the Pioneers.