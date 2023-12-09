The world in brief S. Korea: Will strike North if provoked





South Korea: Will strike if provoked

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea's defense minister on Friday threatened retaliatory missile strikes on "the heart and head" of North Korea in the event of provocation, as the rivals escalate their rhetoric over their respective spy satellite launches in recent days.

The unusually fiery South Korean warning came as the top security advisers from South Korea, the United States and Japan gathered in Seoul for talks on North Korea's evolving nuclear threat and other issues.

During a visit to the army's strategic missile command, South Korean Defense Minister Shin Wonsik ordered command officers to maintain readiness to fire precision-guided and powerful missiles at any time, according to his ministry.

Shin said the main role of the command is "lethally striking the heart and head of the enemy, though the types of its provocations can vary."

South Korea announced plans to resume front-line aerial surveillance in response. North Korea quickly retaliated by restoring border guard posts, according to Seoul officials. Both steps would breach a 2018 inter-Korean deal on easing front-line military tensions.

Taiwan reports Chinese spy balloon

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan's Defense Ministry says it spotted a Chinese surveillance balloon in the Taiwan Strait along with a large-scale movement of military aircraft and ships.

The ministry said the balloon passed southwest of the northern port city of Keelung on Thursday night, then continued east before disappearing, possibly into the Pacific Ocean.

There seemed to be some uncertainty about whether the balloon was operated by the People's Liberation Army, the military branch of China's ruling Communist Party. The ministry referred to it both as a "PLA surveillance balloon" and as "PRC's balloon," using the acronym for the People's Republic of China, China's official name.

A Defense Ministry spokesperson said they had no additional information.

The incident came just over a month before Taiwan is to hold elections for president and the legislature and raises questions about possible Chinese efforts to influence the vote.

China's Defense Ministry offered no comment, and Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, "I'm not aware of the situation, and it is not a diplomatic question."

Dominica charges 2 in Canadians' deaths

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Authorities in Dominica are investigating the killings of a wealthy Canadian businessman and his partner who owned an eco-resort in the eastern Caribbean island.

Two men have been arrested and charged in the slaying of Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand, officials announced at a news conference Thursday.

A third person was arrested but not charged, police spokesman Jeoffrey James said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

"The work of the team has not ceased," he said. "We are devoted to having justice served in this matter."

Authorities in Dominica said they have requested independent investigators to help with the probe and the DNA and forensic analysis of evidence gathered and have been in touch with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Police in Canada said they're aware of the investigation in Dominica and that it works closely with its international partners. However, they said in a statement that they do not comment on specific criminal investigations in foreign jurisdictions.

The two men charged in the case appeared in court Wednesday but were not required to enter a plea, said Sherma Dalrymple, Dominica's director of public prosecutions.

Recovering pope makes 1st appearance

ROME -- Pope Francis on Friday made his first public appearance outdoors since being stricken by bronchitis two weeks ago, which forced him to cancel a planned trip to the COP-28 climate conference in Dubai.

The pope has been steadily recovering, and for the Friday holiday devoted to Mary kept a traditional appointment to pray at the Spanish Steps. He arrived in a black car and blessed a crowd of onlookers before taking a seat in a chair facing a statue of the Madonna.

The pontiff prayed for Mary's mercy for "all the people oppressed by injustice and poverty, tried by war," adding a special prayer for "the tormented Ukrainian people," as well as Palestinians and Israelis "who have fallen back into a spiral of violence."

Francis also addressed violence against women, a topic that has resonated in Italy in recent weeks since last month's killing of a 22-year-old female student in northern Italy. "Mary, we need you as a woman, to entrust all of the women who have suffered violence and those who are still victims in this city, in Italy and in every part of the world," the pope said.

Before his appointment at the Spanish Steps, Francis went to the St. Mary Major basilica to pray before one of his favorite icons to Mary. He entered the basilica in a wheelchair.

Francis earlier addressed the faithful from an open window overlooking St. Peter's Square for the traditional blessing, appearing for the first time to the public since his illness.









Pope Francis delivers his blessing on Friday as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican. (AP/Andrew Medichini)





