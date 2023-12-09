Scores

Today at 2:15 a.m.

by Erick Taylor

High school basketball

Friday's scores

Girls

Acorn 72, Foreman 57

Barton 53, Palestine-Wheatley 22

Bearden 54, Hermitage 35

Bigelow 53, Cutter-Morning Star 36

Bradley 58, Mineral Springs 37

Brookland 45, Blytheville 18

Bryant 56, Rogers 47

Centerpoint 46, Murfreesboro 34

Charleston 56, Lavaca 49

Cherokee, N.C. 71, Alma 49

Conway Christian 60, Magnet Cove 30

Conway St. Joseph 53, Guy-Perkins 42

Dumas 56, Lake Village 24

Elkins 61, Huntsville 53

Episcopal Collegiate 33, Riverview 30

Gentry 56, Westville, Okla. 27

Greenland 45, Eureka Springs 25

Hamburg 55, Sheridan 50

Heber Springs 68, Joe T. Robinson 28

Hillcrest 61, Armorel 39

Jessieville 50, Cossatot River 19

Little Rock Central 62, Nashville 54

Mammoth Spring 50, Marked Tree 46

Maumelle Charter 45, Central Ark. Christian 39

McCrory 49, Marianna 39

Mills 67, Pine Bluff 45

Mount Ida 41, Taylor 33

Mount Vernon-Enola 71, Izard County 18

Nevada 61, Dermott 33

Ouachita 52, Woodlawn 36

Ozark Catholic 35, Thaden 31

Ozark Mountain 72, Haas Hall Bentonville 2

Pea Ridge 59, Clarksville 45

Perryville 68, Baptist Prep 61

Pulaski Academy 74, Bauxite 21

Rural Special 54, Viola 49

Springdale 66, Lonoke 17

West Fork 59, Paris 52

Yellville-Sumitt 42, Cotter 41

Cabot Classic

At Cabot

Cabot 59, Greenbrier 26

Collierville, Tenn. 62, Lake Hamilton 46

First National Bank Shootout

At Paragould

Farmington 73, Jonesboro 25

Little Rock Christian 65, Paragould 19

Izard County Invitational

At Izard County

Melbourne 56, Highland 39

NWA Classic

At Fayetteville

North Little Rock 46, Springdale Har-Ber 37

Greenwood 55, Fayetteville 43

Tournament of Champions

At Fort Smith

Van Buren 44, Fort Smith Southside 23

Bergman 52, Greene Co. Tech 48

Fort Smith Northside 63, Sapulpa, Okla. 54

Boys

Acorn 59, Foreman 27

Armorel 39, Hillcrest 33

Atkins 52, Mayflower 50

Bald Knob 52, Helena-West Helena 47

Bradley 70, Mineral Springs 39

Carlisle 53, KIPP Delta 47

Conway Christian 69, Magnet Cove 30

Conway St. Joseph 48, Guy-Perkins 26

Cotter 57, Yellville-Summit 48

Dover 72, Jasper 61

Dumas 51, Lake Village 31

Elkins 63, Huntsville 46

Emerson 83, Friendship Aspire 49

England 73, Mountain Pine 38

Fordyce 62, Gurdon 34

Green Forest 54, School of the Ozarks 46

Greenland 62, Eureka Springs 37

Hackett 55, Magazine 42

Haas Hall Bentonville 83, Ozark Mountain 81

Jessieville 63, Cossatot River 52

Joe T. Robinson 66, Heber Springs 47

Jonesboro Westside 74, Ridgefield Christian 33

Lavaca 58, Charleston 42

Little Rock Christian 68, Clinton 35

Lonoke 72, LISA Academy West 38

Manila 70, Piggott 38

Marked Tree 57, Mammoth Spring 49

Marshall 79, White County Central 55

Morrilton 70, Stuttgart 44

Mount Ida 58, Taylor 49

Mount Vernon-Enola 55, Izard County 54

Mulberry 57, Union Christian 39

Nevada 86, Dermott 68

Ozark Catholic 74, Thaden 34

Paragould 35, Brookland 31

Poyen 41, Jacksonville Lighthouse 40

Riverside 62, Rector 61

Riverview 60, Episcopal Collegiate 46

Rose Bud 72, Pangburn 68

Sheridan 59, Hamburg 49

Sloan-Hendrix 48, Cedar Ridge 44

The New School 75, Founders Classical 25

Tuckerman 52, Marmaduke 18

West Fork 70, Paris 44

Arvest Hoopfest

At Rogers

Harrison 60, Waynesville, Mo. 45

Conway 65, Rogers 51

Rogers Heritage 53, Parkview, Mo. 48

Cardinal Classic

At Farmington

Benton 76, Forrest City 47

Farmington 79, Vilonia 71

Battle at the Ridge

At Pea Ridge

Pea Ridge 70, Drew Central 40

Cabot Classic

At Cabot

Lake Hamilton 64, Collierville, Tenn. 54

Greenbrier 54, Cabot 50

Hoopin' on the Hill Classic

At Fayetteville

Lee Summit West, Mo. 68, eStem 39

Fayetteville 69, Owasso, Okla. 65