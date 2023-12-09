High school basketball
Friday's scores
Girls
Acorn 72, Foreman 57
Barton 53, Palestine-Wheatley 22
Bearden 54, Hermitage 35
Bigelow 53, Cutter-Morning Star 36
Bradley 58, Mineral Springs 37
Brookland 45, Blytheville 18
Bryant 56, Rogers 47
Centerpoint 46, Murfreesboro 34
Charleston 56, Lavaca 49
Cherokee, N.C. 71, Alma 49
Conway Christian 60, Magnet Cove 30
Conway St. Joseph 53, Guy-Perkins 42
Dumas 56, Lake Village 24
Elkins 61, Huntsville 53
Episcopal Collegiate 33, Riverview 30
Gentry 56, Westville, Okla. 27
Greenland 45, Eureka Springs 25
Hamburg 55, Sheridan 50
Heber Springs 68, Joe T. Robinson 28
Hillcrest 61, Armorel 39
Jessieville 50, Cossatot River 19
Little Rock Central 62, Nashville 54
Mammoth Spring 50, Marked Tree 46
Maumelle Charter 45, Central Ark. Christian 39
McCrory 49, Marianna 39
Mills 67, Pine Bluff 45
Mount Ida 41, Taylor 33
Mount Vernon-Enola 71, Izard County 18
Nevada 61, Dermott 33
Ouachita 52, Woodlawn 36
Ozark Catholic 35, Thaden 31
Ozark Mountain 72, Haas Hall Bentonville 2
Pea Ridge 59, Clarksville 45
Perryville 68, Baptist Prep 61
Pulaski Academy 74, Bauxite 21
Rural Special 54, Viola 49
Springdale 66, Lonoke 17
West Fork 59, Paris 52
Yellville-Sumitt 42, Cotter 41
Cabot Classic
At Cabot
Cabot 59, Greenbrier 26
Collierville, Tenn. 62, Lake Hamilton 46
First National Bank Shootout
At Paragould
Farmington 73, Jonesboro 25
Little Rock Christian 65, Paragould 19
Izard County Invitational
At Izard County
Melbourne 56, Highland 39
NWA Classic
At Fayetteville
North Little Rock 46, Springdale Har-Ber 37
Greenwood 55, Fayetteville 43
Tournament of Champions
At Fort Smith
Van Buren 44, Fort Smith Southside 23
Bergman 52, Greene Co. Tech 48
Fort Smith Northside 63, Sapulpa, Okla. 54
Boys
Acorn 59, Foreman 27
Armorel 39, Hillcrest 33
Atkins 52, Mayflower 50
Bald Knob 52, Helena-West Helena 47
Bradley 70, Mineral Springs 39
Carlisle 53, KIPP Delta 47
Conway Christian 69, Magnet Cove 30
Conway St. Joseph 48, Guy-Perkins 26
Cotter 57, Yellville-Summit 48
Dover 72, Jasper 61
Dumas 51, Lake Village 31
Elkins 63, Huntsville 46
Emerson 83, Friendship Aspire 49
England 73, Mountain Pine 38
Fordyce 62, Gurdon 34
Green Forest 54, School of the Ozarks 46
Greenland 62, Eureka Springs 37
Hackett 55, Magazine 42
Haas Hall Bentonville 83, Ozark Mountain 81
Jessieville 63, Cossatot River 52
Joe T. Robinson 66, Heber Springs 47
Jonesboro Westside 74, Ridgefield Christian 33
Lavaca 58, Charleston 42
Little Rock Christian 68, Clinton 35
Lonoke 72, LISA Academy West 38
Manila 70, Piggott 38
Marked Tree 57, Mammoth Spring 49
Marshall 79, White County Central 55
Morrilton 70, Stuttgart 44
Mount Ida 58, Taylor 49
Mount Vernon-Enola 55, Izard County 54
Mulberry 57, Union Christian 39
Nevada 86, Dermott 68
Ozark Catholic 74, Thaden 34
Paragould 35, Brookland 31
Poyen 41, Jacksonville Lighthouse 40
Riverside 62, Rector 61
Riverview 60, Episcopal Collegiate 46
Rose Bud 72, Pangburn 68
Sheridan 59, Hamburg 49
Sloan-Hendrix 48, Cedar Ridge 44
The New School 75, Founders Classical 25
Tuckerman 52, Marmaduke 18
West Fork 70, Paris 44
Arvest Hoopfest
At Rogers
Harrison 60, Waynesville, Mo. 45
Conway 65, Rogers 51
Rogers Heritage 53, Parkview, Mo. 48
Cardinal Classic
At Farmington
Benton 76, Forrest City 47
Farmington 79, Vilonia 71
Battle at the Ridge
At Pea Ridge
Pea Ridge 70, Drew Central 40
Cabot Classic
At Cabot
Lake Hamilton 64, Collierville, Tenn. 54
Greenbrier 54, Cabot 50
Hoopin' on the Hill Classic
At Fayetteville
Lee Summit West, Mo. 68, eStem 39
Fayetteville 69, Owasso, Okla. 65