Sooners beat Hogs after Musselman thrown out

Arkansas men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman was ejected shortly after halftime and the Razorbacks were no match for 19th-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday.

The Sooners won 79-70 at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., in the final non-conference installment of the series. Oklahoma (9-0) will join the SEC next season.

A 14-2 run at the end of the first half broke open a tight game and gave the Sooners a 37-25 halftime lead. Oklahoma began the second half well, too, and grew the lead to 52-33 after Musselman was ejected with 15:50 remaining.

Musselman was hit with two technical fouls during a media timeout. It was not clear what upset Musselman, who had to be restrained by his coaching staff.

It was the second time in three seasons Musselman was thrown out of the Arkansas-Oklahoma game in Tulsa. Musselman was ejected for the third time in five seasons as the Razorbacks’ coach.

A total of six technical fouls were called in the second half — three on each team.

With the Sooners leading 40-33, Oklahoma’s Jalon Moore and Arkansas’ Chandler Lawson were assessed offsetting technicals with 17:40 to play; Oklahoma’s Rivaldo Soares received a technical during the same media timeout as Musselman; and Otega Owen was called for a technical for apparently taunting the Arkansas bench after the Sooners went ahead 57-38 with 12:23 remaining.

Keith Smart served as acting head coach following Musselman's ejection. The Razorbacks (6-4) trailed by double digits until Jalen Graham’s dunk with 5.8 seconds remaining.

Oklahoma shot 25 of 49 (51%) and 7 of 18 (38.9%) from three-point range. The Sooners out-rebounded Arkansas 30-24 and held a 36-26 lead in paint points.

Javian McCollum scored 20 points to go with 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal for Oklahoma. Oweh added 14 points and Soares scored 13.

Khalif Battle scored 13 points off the bench to lead the Razorbacks. Jeremiah Davenport added 12 points off the bench and Tramon Mark scored 10.

Arkansas was 20 of 50 (40%) and 4 of 18 (22.2%) from three-point range. Both teams shot well from the free-throw line — the Razorbacks 26 of 31 (83.9%) and the Sooners 22 of 28 (78.6%).

Stats are unofficial for now due to an internet outage at the arena.

Trevon Brazile started and play 15 minutes, but was held scoreless and committed three fouls for the Razorbacks. Brazile, the reigning SEC player of the week, sprained an ankle during a 97-83 victory over Furman five days earlier and reportedly missed at least three days of practice leading up to the game against Oklahoma.

Saturday’s game was the third between the Sooners and the Razorbacks in Tulsa for a neutral-site series referred to as the Crimson and Cardinal Classic. Oklahoma won 88-66 in December 2021 and Arkansas won 88-78 last year.

The Sooners cut the Razorbacks’ lead in the all-time series to 17-14.

Arkansas will have a week off before its game against Lipscomb at 5 p.m. next Saturday at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.