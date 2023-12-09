State sports brief

FOOTBALL

Walker highlights seven All-UAC honorees for UCA

The University of Central Arkansas saw seven players earn All-United Athletic Conference honors Friday, including David Walker.

The junior defensive end from Stuttgart was named the conference's Defensive Player of the Year. He finished the season with 8.5 sacks and 57 tackles.

Along with Walker, fellow defensive players Logan Jessup and TaMuarion Wilson were named to the first team.

Running back ShunDerrick Powell, guard Will Diggins, linebacker Jake Golday and safety Cameron Godfrey were name to the second team.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services