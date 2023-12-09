TeSlaa says he will be back with Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa chose a fun way to announce his plans for the 2024 season on Saturday night.

TeSlaaa posted a very short note on X, formerly Twitter, which read, “Hog, Nation” followed by a screen shot of Arnold Schwarzenegger in sunglasses uttering his famous line, “I’ll be back” from the movie Terminator.

TeSlaa became the second big “keep” in as many days for the Razorback offense, which will be looking for pass catchers under new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. His decision followed on fellow transfer Andrew Armstrong’s announcement on Friday he was planning to return.

TeSlaa made 34 receptions for 351 yards and 2 touchdowns, with the receptions and yardage ranking second on the team behind Armstrong’s 56 catches for 764 yards and 5 touchdowns.

TeSlaa, a 6-4, 216-pounder will be playing in his bonus senior season. He was the 2022 offensive player of the year in the Great Midwest American Conference at Hillsdale (Mich.) College after catching 68 passes for 1,325 yards and 13 touchdowns.

TeSlaa and Armstrong have joined a growing list of Razorbacks to announce their plan to return, while at least 11 players have said they would be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Among the players who have indicated they’re returning are defensive end Landon Jackson, tight ends Luke Hasz and Ty Washington, tailbacks Rashod Dubinion and Isaiah Augustave, defensive tackle Cam Ball, cornerback Jaylon Braxton and punter Max Fletcher.



