Three people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Centerton

Benjamin Rodgers, 25, of 12195 Bedrock Lane in Bentonville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Rodgers was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

Carlos Sanchez, 20, of 2012 College Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with sexual assault. Sanchez was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Tontitown

Michael Bryant, 27, of 14863 S. Highway 170 in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with fleeing, possession of schedule 1 or 2 drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of false imprisonment. Bryant was released on $25,000 bond.