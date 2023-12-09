Top-ranked Huskers tested, but too much for Razorbacks in Elite Eight

Today at 9:30 p.m.

by Paul Boyd

Arkansas' Taylor Head (7) hits the ball toward Nebraska's Andi Jackson (15) and Merritt Beason (13) during the second set of an NCAA women's college volleyball tournament quarterfinal, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

The ninth-ranked University of Arkansas volleyball team battled top-ranked Nebraska, but ultimately fell 3-1 (26-24, 25-14, 21-25, 25-23) on Saturday evening in the NCAA Tournament regional final in the Bob Devaney Center in Lincoln, Neb.

The