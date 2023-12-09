Top-ranked Huskers tested, but too much for Razorbacks in Elite Eight

The ninth-ranked University of Arkansas volleyball team battled top-ranked Nebraska, but ultimately fell 3-1 (26-24, 25-14, 21-25, 25-23) on Saturday evening in the NCAA Tournament regional final in the Bob Devaney Center in Lincoln, Neb.
The
Today at 9:30 p.m.
The ninth-ranked University of Arkansas volleyball team battled top-ranked Nebraska, but ultimately fell 3-1 (26-24, 25-14, 21-25, 25-23) on Saturday evening in the NCAA Tournament regional final in the Bob Devaney Center in Lincoln, Neb.
The