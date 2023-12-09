UAPB men’s advance box

UAPB at No. 5 Connecticut
WHEN 11 a.m. Central
WHERE Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Conn.
RECORDS UAPB 4-6, Connecticut 8-1
SERIES First meeting
TV Fox Sports 2
RADIO None
STREAMING uapblionsroar.com
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UAPB
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Kylen Milton, 6-4, Jr.20.44.3
G Joe French, 6-5, Sr.16.54.2
G Rashad Williams, 6-2, Sr.18.22.3
F Lonnell Martin, 6-4, Sr.10.03.4
F Robert Lewis, 6-9, So.4.63.4
COACH Solomon Bozeman (22-51 in third season at UAPB and overall)
Connecticut
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Cam Spencer, 6-4, Sr.15.93.8
G Tristen Newton, 6-5, Sr.17.17.6
G Solomon Ball, 6-3, Fr.6.42.6
F Alex Karaban, 6-8, So.14.46.1
C Donovan Clingan, 7-2, So.13.45.9
COACH Dan Hurley (112-56 in fourth season at Connecticut, 263-161 in 14th season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UAPBUConn
85.6Points for85.9
88.1Points against63.2
-6.6Rebound margin13.8
2.5Turnover margin2.0
44.4FG pct.50.4
37.83-pt pct.32.1
78.3FT pct.72.3
CHALK TALK After today's game, UAPB will travel to South Florida for a game against the Bulls on Tuesday. It'll be the fourth consecutive road contest for the Golden Lions. ... Connecticut's rebound margin of 13.8 is the sixth-best in the nation and its 50.4% shooting ranks 18th. ... Joe French hit eight three-pointers and finished with 26 points in UAPB's 111-71 loss to No. 7 Gonzaga on Tuesday.
-- Erick Taylor