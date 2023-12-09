UCA women vs. Central Baptist College

Central Arkansas vs. Central Baptist Coll.

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS Central Arkansas 5-4; Central Baptist College 0-5

SERIES UCA leads 9-0

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, Conway

STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Central Arkansas

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Jade Upshaw, 5-2, Jr.11.93.3

G Randrea Wright, 5-7, Jr.11.02.1

G Leah Mafua, 5-10, Jr.10.64.6

F Bree Stephens, 6-0, Jr.5.86.8

F Cheyenne Banks, 6-4, Jr.6.36.6

COACH Tony Kemper (5-4 in first season at UCA, 84-94 in seventh season overall)

Central Baptist College

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Lydia York, 5-3, Jr.6.22.4

G Rhys Anderson, 5-5, Jr.3.54.5

G Caroline Citty, 5-8, Jr.12.65.4

F Tamara Christmas, 5-11, Jr.2.84.8

F Olivia Lambrigsten, 5-9, Jr.15.47.0

COACH Lyle Middleton (21st season at CBC)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCACBC

70.6Points for64.6

61.1Points against89.2

+7.3Rebound margin+3.0

-1.4Turnover margin-11.8

44.4FG pct.36.7

36.93-pt pct.27.9

67.6FT pct.71.4

CHALK TALK This is UCA's first game at the Farris Center in 25 days. ... Kinley Fisher now leads UCA in scoring with 13.3 points per game. ... Fisher has scored in double figures in six straight games. ... Central Baptist College averages 25.4 turnovers per game. ... This will be Central Baptist College's first game since Nov. 30.

-- Sam Lane