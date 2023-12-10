20 couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded Nov. 28-Dec. 4 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Nov. 28

Harvey Dale Schuster, 64, and Kimberly Ann Elizalde, 60, both of Bonanza

April Natasha Garcia, 41, and Vickie Louise Comstock, 38, both of Fort Smith

Larry James Willis, 75, and Meka Myquell Rice, 48, both of Fort Smith

Maverick Cooper Cowens, 26, Ozark, and Martha Elizabeth Pippin, 25, Fort Smith

Nov. 29

Anish Baniya, 31, and Deepa Kumari Baral, 30, both of Fort Smith

Camron Eugene Fulbright, 35, and Denisha Michelle Shepard, 26, both of Fort Smith

Connie Joe Mayfield, 74, and Cynthia E. Mayfield, 71 both of Fort Gibson, Okla.

Nov. 30

Robert Vaughn Clifton, 42, and Brandi Ann Easter, 42, both of Fort Smith

Seth Daniel Harris, 27, and Victoria Mae Cedeno, 24, both of Barling

Scott Teller Cadwell, 69, San Diego, Calif., and Tanya Brown Taylor, 51, Greenwood

Dec. 1

Martin Turrubiartes Fuentes, 51, Springdale, and Ma Elena Vega Juarez, 47, Fort Smith

Lance Michael Jett, 53, Fort Smith, and Julie Serene Copple, 62, Van Buren

Luis Fernando Arredondo Mariscal, 28, and Maria F. Amaya-Hernandez, 47, both of Fort Smith

Seth Elijah Crone, 19, and Jaedyn Lynne Nicole Cleveland, 19, both of Fort Smith

Joshua Kendall Robbins, 30, and Christina Dawn Moore, 41, both of Barling

Michael Dean Null, 63, and Shannon Lee Elledge, 60, both of Wilburton, Okla.

Joan Azucena, 25, and Carina Viera, 32, both of Fort Smith

Dec. 4

Marty Dale Davis, 70, Sallisaw, Okla., and Dona Louise Richardson, 66, Roland, Okla.

Shelley Lynn Ladison, 50, and Elizabeth Louise Spradlin, 57, both of Fort Smith

Chase MacKinsey Moad, 30, Muldrow, Okla., and Sara Renee Elysia Rodgers, 27, Fort Smith