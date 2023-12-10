Spotlight

After 60 years, the Elizabeth Richardson Center finds greatest necessity is caring for adults

Director: ‘We need, what every nonprofit needs: we need money, time and voices’

Today at 4:00 a.m.

by Monica Hooper

Bill Bowen and Joanne Rhyne, both board members and parent of clients of the Elizabeth Richardson Center stand in front of the center's mission statement: "To enhance the opportunities, outcomes, and lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities." (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

One of the main reasons Bill Bowen moved to Northwest Arkansas from Philadelphia in 1976 was the Elizabeth Richardson Center.

"At that time there were better services [here] for folks with disabilities than in the Philadelphia area," Bowen said.