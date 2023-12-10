After 60 years, the Elizabeth Richardson Center finds greatest necessity is caring for adults

One of the main reasons Bill Bowen moved to Northwest Arkansas from Philadelphia in 1976 was the Elizabeth Richardson Center.
"At that time there were better services [here] for folks with disabilities than in the Philadelphia area," Bowen said.
Spotlight
Director: ‘We need, what every nonprofit needs: we need money, time and voices’
Today at 4:00 a.m.
