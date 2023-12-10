Agencies provide PB with updates

Department heads gave updates during their city of Pine Bluff committee meetings this week.

During the Public Works Committee meeting chaired by Council Member Bruce Lockett, Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley gave an update on the Sixth and Main Street project. Dirt work is almost complete and the buildings have been glassed in, Watley said.

Watley said Go Forward received a $400,000 grant from the Walton Foundation to aid in the project. Also moving forward with development is the housing on 33rd Avenue and Plum Street in partnership with Home Again Pine Bluff.

The nonprofit will be building affordable homes on the donated land. Watley reports that the concrete slab has been poured for the housing.

It was also announced during that meeting that Joy Blankenship, Director of Pine Bluff Downtown Development, was retiring with a ceremony in her honor to be held Monday at the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber and Alliance.

During the Public Safety Committee meeting chaired by Glen Brown Jr., department heads presented their year-to-date reports beginning with Pine Bluff Animal Control.

Presenting a five-year intake and outcome stat sheet by cat or dog, from 2018 to 2023, the percentage steadily increased with fewer animals being euthanized and instead fostered or adopted.

The save rate in 2018 was 49.5% compared to 77.1% in 2023. Adoptions for 2023 through November totaled

207. Euthanized animals totaled 170, however. So far, 12 animals have died and 49 were returned to their owner.

A total of 191 animals were transferred out and six animals escaped. One animal was stolen in January and 79 cats were captured, treated, and released.

An Animal Control Officer representative said microchipping would be required moving forward and 24 animals have been microchipped. Vaccinated sheltered dogs and cats include a total number of 617.

According to officials, a flat fee of $100, will cover the adoption fee, microchip and the spay and neutering services performed onsite at the shelter.

Fire Chief Shauwn Howell gave his November monthly report and said their call volume was standard with 465 total incident responses. Emergency medical responses were 268 of that total. Structured fire responses comprised 15 of that total number and vehicle fires were at nine.

In comparison to October’s report, the percentage of the total overall change was -70.

Personnel training hours are at 1,217 for November. According to Howell, the PBFD was heavily involved in community outreach with their Public Education and Life Safety initiatives.

Fire personnel took part in events at Whispering Pines Cowboy Church, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, the Pine Bluff Convention Center, and First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry. They also began their Christmas Fire Truck runs.

Pine Bluff Police Chief Denise Richardson shared the year-to-date crime states with every category seeing improvements from 2022 except homicides. Those were up from last year by 6 to 26.

According to Richardson, two of the incidents were double homicides for 2023. Overall crime, however, is down 17% with theft leading the improvements with 1,224 total so far, compared to 1,427 in 2022.

The call volume for the PBPD has been extensive for the year so far with 35,426 calls for service and 2,919 of those calls in November.

Bike patrol is soon to come for the PBPD, which has received their e-bikes purchased by Go Forward Pine Bluff. With five smart bikes in their possession, one donated by Smart Chevrolet where they were purchased, Richardson said regular patrol bikes are on order and will give the police department a full bike patrol service.

No one will be assigned specifically for bike patrol, Richardson said. Instead, it will be a voluntary duty.

Richardson bragged about the community outreach with the youths recently held at the bowling alley on East Harding Avenue. Approximately 70 kids were able to bowl free of charge with PBPD who taught many of them how to bowl.

More police officers have been out on patrol and also dedicated police work to Chick-fil-A to help with traffic since Dec. 3, Richardson added.

Detective Sgt. Corey Wilfong was recognized by Richardson for being nominated as the Jefferson County Officer of the Year and the Central Region Officer of the Year for Arkansas, which places him in competition for state Officer of the Year through the attorney general’s office.



